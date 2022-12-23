"Joining Cody against the Bloodline" - Twitter reacts to the possibility of released WWE Superstar joining forces with Cody Rhodes for major feud

Fans have shared their excitement at the possibility of FTR returning to WWE for a feud alongside Cody Rhodes.

Dax Harwood recently discussed his feelings toward the American Nightmare. During this, he explained that they haven't always seen eye-to-eye but could iron out their issues. What caused fans to be excited was the fact that Dax closed out his words by saying he wanted to work with Cody "very soon."

With their contracts set to expire in April next year, there has been some speculation about whether the Triple Crown Tag Champs could return to WWE. Dax Harwood has admitted that the pair have considered letting their deals expire and are considering their options.

The possibility of their return has fans excited, with some fantasy booking their potential first feud. Check out some of the reactions below.

"Joining Cody against the Bloodline," one user wrote.

Joseph “The Demon “Albanese @DemonEvilMuscle @WrestlingNewsCo This says it all they are fed up with Tony and they are good as gone in April. @WrestlingNewsCo This says it all they are fed up with Tony and they are good as gone in April.

Andrew Pajak @AndrewPajak @WrestlingNewsCo I wonder if it’s a package deal with cm punk going as well. @WrestlingNewsCo I wonder if it’s a package deal with cm punk going as well.

matt @RipShotime40 @WrestlingNewsCo Sucks to see them go but they’ve had a helluva run outside the E. @WrestlingNewsCo Sucks to see them go but they’ve had a helluva run outside the E.

mike @emondm24 @WrestlingNewsCo I really wanted the Rhodes family vs FTR feud in aew, shame it didn’t happen @WrestlingNewsCo I really wanted the Rhodes family vs FTR feud in aew, shame it didn’t happen

FTR has had a monumental 2022. They have already held the AAA Tag Titles heading into this year but have since captured the ROH and IWGP Heavyweight Tag Titles. They only lost the ROH belts at this month's Final Battle event.

Dax Harwood has also discussed his issues with WWE legend Road Dogg

The AEW star has also recently discussed his issues with Road Dogg. He revealed that the New Age Outlaw had tried to bury him to a high-ranking official and threatened to stunt his progress.

"So I think from the day Road Dogg met me, he didn't like me...He went to an unnamed source who was a very big part of the WWE office and he proceeded to bury me and told that person that I thought I knew everything and I would never try to learn anything and all this stuff, and so you know, I had my own reservations about him," Harwood noted. (H/T WrestleNews.Co)

Harwood has also taken subliminal jibes towards Road Dogg in recent months. After the former Intercontinental Champion affirmed his belief that Bret Hart wasn't "that great of a wrestler," Harwood came to the defence of his idol on social media. While not directly addressing Road Dogg, it was clearly a retort.

