Jon Moxley caught directing AEW star's next move in skin-crawling segment 

This week on Dynamite, Jon Moxley hashed it out with Cope in a Revolution rematch for the AEW World Championship. It was a Street Fight and in typical Moxley fashion, led to violent spots which forced spectators to look away.

Ad

Cope, a hardcore match veteran, introduced a spiked bat in addition to chairs and tables. He suplexed Moxley with the bat lying in the middle of the ring, which got stuck to his back, leaving everyone feeling uneasy.

Meanwhile, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta ran out to aid the champion. Yuta and the referee attempted to remove the weapon from his back but to no avail. During this time, Jon Moxley could be seen mouthing 'Go do your spot,' instructing the Death Riders member to continue with the segments.

Ad

Trending

You can watch the gruesome clip here.

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cope failed to dethrone Moxley for the AEW World Title for a second time. After Revolution, a new contender for the championship emerged when Swerve Strickland defeated Ricochet.

Hardcore wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer reacted to the AEW incident

Tommy Dreamer, Mick Foley, and Terry Funk are a few names that come to mind when one thinks of hardcore wrestling. Cope and Foley had an infamous Hardcore Match at WrestleMania 22, where the latter was speared through a table set ablaze.

Ad

Dreamer appeared briefly on AEW's first-ever Double or Nothing in 2019. He has closely monitored the promotion and shared his thoughts on bookings, matches, and feuds.

On the latest edition of Busted Open After Dark, the 54-year-old veteran discussed Jon Moxley's segment with the spiked bat. He noted how calmly the champion handled the situation.

"So I saw Mox talking to him 'cause every and anything at that moment, the best part is he stayed calm. [...] And for that moment I was just like, 'He has to tell like or he needs communication, are they going to call him the doctor?' If you go back and watch that twist of the skin was straight up gory."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Given the coarse nature of AEW matches, Jon Moxley has been the subject of many rivalries. He will defend his title against another former World Champion at AEW Dynasty. However, Cope's status remains unclear.

His real-life allies, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (FTR), saved him on Dynamite, but the former walked away from the ring. This is one of many instances that paves the way for a potential rivalry between them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback