"Jon Moxley still kind of ignored me" - Former WWE star on his backstage visit to AEW

WCW veteran and former WWE star Konnan recently described his experience when he returned backstage on AEW Dynamite in Missouri last week.

The Mexican legend has made several sporadic appearances for All Elite Wrestling and has even gotten physical once.

He last appeared on the June 26 episode of Dynamite in 2021, which saw him cut a scathing promo on Tully Blanchard before being ambushed by the FTR. After nearly two years of absence, Konnan returned to the company in a backstage capacity.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, the veteran revealed that he mostly hung out with the Mexican crew.

Interestingly, Konnan didn't receive a great reception from Jon Moxley as he felt the latter ignored him:

"No, [Jon] Moxley still kind of ignored me, but he's like the only one, I think, but other guys that have been had, you know, good things, they still say hi to me. Maybe they're just being vague or professional, or they don't give a f**k I don't know. But you know, I'm there. So if you want to talk to me about whatever it is that's bothering you, we can discuss it. But I haven't had anybody come to me, and you know what I'm saying.... Penta, Fenix, Vikingo, and Taya like the Mexican crew. But I say hi to everybody, Konnan said. [1:53 - 2:32]

Konnan on his backstage run-in with AEW star Jon Moxley in 2021

Konnan didn't seem to have the most memorable interactions with Jon Moxley when he turned up in AEW for a TV appearance in 2021.

Konnan called Moxley "very standoff-ish" after the two men had a brief chat backstage.

"Well, because almost everybody that meets me, especially for the first time, they sit down and they talk with me. He [Jon Moxley] was very standoff-ish, like hey, what's up, and kept going. While everybody else would have stopped by and go, hey, how do you like it here? Good show, that was a good promo or, you know, I remember you from WCW. Something, small chat," Konnan said.

While The Purveyor of Violence is seen as the most respected individual in the AEW locker room, his rumored heat with CM Punk has caused a stir on social media.

