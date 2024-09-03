"Just come to WWE" - Fans react after Ricky Starks clears the air on rumors of him turning down AEW pitches

Ricky Starks is seemingly in perfect shape, and Tony Khan has confirmed that he is still under contract with AEW. Still, the company isn't using him on its weekly programming. This has led fans to wonder why he has been kept away from TV.

Some fans believe Khan is making him pay for his visits to WWE shows to support his friend Cody Rhodes. Meanwhile, others think that he is not on TV because of his poor backstage attitude.

On X/Twitter, a fan wrote that Starks didn't get a bigger push in the company because he rejected smaller opportunities and turned down pitches from the creative team. Upon seeing the post, Stroke Daddy immediately put an end to the rumor. He claimed that he had never turned down any creative idea in AEW.

Trending

"Enough is enough. Usually, I don’t even speak on this but it’s tired. I never turned down anything, EVER. Just Stop," Ricky Starks wrote.

The Absolute's post received much support from X/Twitter users. Some fans even asked Starks to leave AEW and join WWE, claiming that he would be treated right in the global juggernaut.

"I'm so sorry you have to come out and say this. The user should be ashamed of themself," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Don’t worry about the haters, bro. Just keep doing exactly what you are doing and living rent-free inside of their head," wrote a user.

"These online goobers think they know everything, Ricky! Lol," a comment read.

Expand Tweet

"Don’t worry. You are coming to the E soon enough," wrote a person.

AEW seemingly has no plans for Ricky Starks

Ricky Starks was last active in March 2024. His latest match was on the March 30 edition of Dynamite, where he and his former tag team partner Big Bill lost to Top Flight (Dante and Darius Martin) in the AEW World Tag Team Title Tournament quarterfinals. So far, there is no news of his potential return to TV.

Many other talents in AEW are in the same position as Starks. Wardlow and Danhausen also haven't been used on TV much for the past few months. Mr. Mayhem was last seen on Dynamite: Big Business, where he unsuccessfully challenged Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship. Meanwhile, the face-painted star had his last match at Worlds End 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback