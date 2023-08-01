"Just f*cking let it go, man" — 5-time WWE Tag Team Champion claps back at a deleted fan tweet

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood (fka Scott Dawson) recently directed a strongly worded tweet towards a "fan" who accused the AEW star of having an identity crisis.

The social media exchange took place after Harwood shared a heartwarming image of himself and his family attending a screening of the new Barbie movie. In the photo, the current AEW World Tag Team Champion can be seen sporting a shirt representing one of his heroes, WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart.

For some reason, a Twitter user decided this post was somehow proof of Harwood suffering from an "identity crisis."

"God. This guy's identity crisis is so deep 😭😭," the account tweeted.

In turn, Dax Harwood replied with a harsh message for the internet troll, and the FTR member did not hold back when throwing out barbs:

"Bruh, why? Why do you constantly talk about me? I’ve seen you legit almost every week for months. If you hate me, that’s totally ok; a lot of people do. But to say I have an identity crisis because I took my family to see a movie is pretty pathetic. Just f**king let it go, man."

The "fan's" tweet and account have since been deleted. Check out a screenshot of the exchange below:

Dax Harwood gets into a social media back-and-forth with a "fan"

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion questions his future

While one former WWE Tag Team Champion is seemingly dealing with insufferable internet trolls, a current titleholder recuperates from an injury.

Kevin Owens recently spoke to Jan Murphy of the Toronto Sun about his future in professional wrestling. The Prizefighter admitted that he was unsure whether he would want to continue performing beyond the expiration date of his WWE contract in a year and a half. KO added that he wants to be involved in the business in some capacity.

This is worrying news for fans of Owens, who are not ready to see him walk away from the ring yet. Nonetheless, the important thing is that he does what is best for him, and if he does call it a day, he has carved out a career he can be incredibly proud of.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.