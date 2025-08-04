  • home icon
  • "Just a harmless rib," "The WWE reference lol" - Fans erupt after AEW star MJF subtly mocks Seth Rollins following his fake injury saga 

"Just a harmless rib," "The WWE reference lol" - Fans erupt after AEW star MJF subtly mocks Seth Rollins following his fake injury saga 

An AEW star recently made fun of Seth Rollins. (Images via AEW YouTube and WWE.com)
An AEW star recently made fun of Seth Rollins. (Images via AEW's YouTube and WWE.com)

At SummerSlam 2025, Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. The Second City Saint had only just won the title after beating Gunther in a hard-fought contest.

Last month at Saturday Night's Main Event XL, Rollins seemingly suffered a knee injury. It was believed that he was going to be out of action for a prolonged period. However, he shocked the world at the recently concluded premium live event. The Architect's triumph was one of the most memorable moments in recent WWE history. Fans worldwide seemingly got worked by this fake injury saga. Interestingly, a few hours ago, AEW star MJF subtly made fun of this narrative.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman posted a picture of himself attacking CMLL star Flip Gordon, who already had his leg in a cast. Furthermore, from its caption, it was obvious that he was referencing Rollins' fake injury.

"Heard @theflipgordon got hurt during his match so I figured I’d make sure it wasn’t just a rumor," wrote MJF.

Fans noticed the WWE reference dropped by The Salt of the Earth and reacted to it.

See their reactions below:

Fans react to MJF's WWE reference. (Images via MJF's Instagram)
Fans react to MJF's WWE reference. (Images via MJF's Instagram)

Seth Rollins hated his old moniker

Seth Rollins was once officially known as Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, the 39-year-old revealed that this moniker was Vince McMahon's idea, and he was not a fan of it.

"I give that credit to the old man. The middle name was his idea back in the day. I don’t remember why. I don’t remember how it came about. I think he was bored, just bored with Seth Rollins," he said. [H/T: Wrestling News]

It remains to be seen how things turn out for The Visionary now that he is the World Heavyweight Champion again.

