3 Biggest winners and 3 losers from WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025

WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event XL featured four big matches in Atlanta, Georgia. The event marked the retirement match of legend Goldberg and his eventual farewell from the company and the world of pro wrestling.

While every superstar, including the Hall of Famer, went all out at SNME, below are three stars who had big wins and three stars who failed to achieve what they wanted.

#3 Winner: Solo Sikoa still sits on a comfortable throne

Solo Sikoa defended the WWE United States Championship against Jimmy Uso at SNME. The match saw him getting overpowered by the challenger multiple times, but with some help from Talla Tonga in the closing minutes, he successfully defended his title.

With three men under his command, the MFT leader has no problem getting help in terms of both distractions and raw muscle power. Moreover, his in-ring skills have significantly improved since his debut on the main roster, especially considering his long losing streak. Standing tall with his men, it will be a long time before Jacob Fatu or anyone else takes the US title from him.

#3 Loser: Jimmy Uso missed a big chance to get a singles WWE title

Jimmy Uso got a shot at the United States Championship after WWE SmackDown General Manager made a special announcement for the match via a video. The odds were definitely against him, as he was surrounded by three men outside while trying to battle his brother, who knew all his tricks.

Big Jim didn’t lose a fair fight and might have even kicked out of the pinfall if Talla Tonga hadn’t helped Sikoa. However, this loss also means he missed a chance to finally win a singles title in his long WWE career. It remains to be seen if another big opportunity like this comes his way when stars like Jacob Fatu and Damian Priest are gunning for the US title.

#2 Winner: Gunther achieved a grand milestone in his World Heavyweight Championship run

Gunther has always proven that he has the strength to back up his big mouth and the things he says with it. At Saturday Night’s Main Event, The Ring General faced Bill Goldberg and defended the World Heavyweight Championship. The Austrian enjoyed his fight against Da Man to the fullest, laughing and mocking his opponent before eventually securing the win.

Gunther both doled out and received a lot of punishment during the match. However, he had some great spots, like moving out of the way when the WWE Hall of Famer charged at him with a Spear, only to run into the barricade. He also targeted Goldberg’s injured knee and shoved his son, Gage, during the match, further fleshing out his disrespectful heel character.

Lastly, securing a win against not just a revered icon of WWE, but also WCW, was a big triumph for The Ring General. With this, he now has the claim to defeating one of the most feared wrestlers in the world, and also retiring from his career.

#2 Loser: Seth Rollins lost his momentum and is now injured

Seth Rollins and LA Knight faced off in a singles match to settle their differences after becoming enemies in recent weeks. The Megastar had been targeted by The Visionary and his crew—Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed—multiple times before and after the Money in the Bank PLE. However, when The Architect faced LA alone, he ended up losing the match.

It should be noted, however, that Seth Rollins didn’t go down easily, and a knee injury during the match contributed to his defeat. Medical staff and the referee checked on him and asked if he was fit to continue. Although Mr. Money in the Bank said yes, LA Knight quickly finished him with a BFT.

It was evident from The Megastar’s expressions, and even the commentators noted that he wasn’t happy with the win. Getting his knee injured right before SummerSlam, the most successful PLE of his WWE career, is catastrophic for Seth Rollins. It will also cost him many opportunities to cash in his MITB contract, which is why he ended up as an unlucky loser at SNME.

#1 Winner: Goldberg got a fitting retirement match

Although Bill Goldberg lost his match against Gunther, the outcome was already decided from the start. What wasn't planned, however, was how much intensity it would have. Da Man didn’t disappoint all the fans who had gathered to see him wrestle for the last time in his hometown of Atlanta.

Gunther was the best opponent the legend could have received, owing to his unlimited offense and his ability to soak massive damage. The WWE Hall of Famer dished out moves and aggression, which was in line with his character and the vendetta he carried against The Ring General since the 2024 Bad Blood. It would be interesting to see when and how Da Man would make his return after wrapping up his pro wrestling career.

#1 Loser: Drew McIntyre’s return match turned out to be a failure

Drew McIntyre had been away from WWE for several weeks due to his loss at the previous SNME to Damian Priest in a Steel Cage match. The Scottish Warrior returned to make enemies with Randy Orton when the latter was talking to Cody Rhodes after losing the King of the Ring Tournament.

The bout between them featured Logan Paul in McIntyre’s corner, while The Viper was supported and cheered by the guest of the PLE, Jelly Roll. The match saw both veterans dealing serious punishment to each other. The final moments of the match, however, saw The Apex Predator finish things with an RKO after the Scotsman got distracted by a ringside altercation between Paul and the country musician.

While the match had ended, Drew McIntyre’s anger didn’t. He ended up landing a Claymore on Jelly Roll. This led to him getting into problems with WWE’s General Managers, Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis. It remains to be seen what kind of punishment awaits him. However, Randy Orton and Jelly Roll have now formed Team RK-Roll to face McIntyre and Logan Paul at SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for these superstars.

