Is Vince McMahon back in WWE? The truth following Brock Lesnar’s return

The first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam is officially in the books, and it came with several shocking moments, the most notable being Brock Lesnar's unexpected return to the Stamford-based promotion after nearly two years. In the main event of the show, Cody Rhodes defeated John Cena to win the Undisputed WWE Championship in a grueling Street Fight.After the bout, when Cena was in the middle of an emotional moment with the fans, Brock Lesnar's music hit, and he made his way out to confront The Never Seen 17. The show ended with The Beast Incarnate laying Cena out with an F-5. That said, with Lesnar's unexpected return, fans might be wondering if Vince McMahon is also back in WWE.The answer to that question is no. While Brock Lesnar's absence from the company was directly connected to the legal issues surrounding Vince McMahon, it is highly unlikely that Lesnar's return has anything to do with the former chairman of WWE.Vince McMahon initially stepped down from his role as Chairman and CEO in June 2022 after multiple allegations came to light that required investigation from the board. Vince resumed his duties in January 2023 before his final resignation, which was triggered by the Janel Grant lawsuit in January 2024.Brock's last appearance before today was at SummerSlam 2023, where he was defeated by Cody Rhodes to conclude their trilogy. Some reports indicated that there were plans to bring him back at Royal Rumble 2024; however, Brock's return to the promotion was put on hold due to his alleged involvement in the Janel Grant lawsuit. The company reportedly had to wait for a green light from the legal team before involving Lesnar in creative plans.Brock Lesnar has finally returned and renewed his rivalry with John Cena, who is on his Farewell Tour. Fans are excited to see the 48-year-old legend back in WWE. As for Vince McMahon, his return to the Stamford-based promotion remains highly unlikely.Veteran believes WWE may book Brock Lesnar vs. GuntherFans were waiting for Brock Lesnar to return for quite some time. During his absence, a star who took the company by storm is Gunther. The Ring General is one of the most dominating stars to grace the Stamford-based promotion in recent memory.Another star synonymous with dominance is Brock Lesnar. Therefore, The Beast Incarnate vs. Gunther is considered a dream match by many.On a recent episode of Storytime With Dutch Mantell, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell discussed a potential match between Lesnar and The Ring General. Mantell noted the bout's box office appeal and believed it could happen in about a year.&quot;Okay, I'm gonna throw a match at you. What about Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther? That might have some legs.&quot; He added, &quot;I think Gunther and Brock Lesnar has [sic] a little bit of a box office appeal to it. I think they're gonna start talking about that. And remember, fans, you heard it here first. Give it about a year.&quot; [From 2:05 onwards]It will be interesting to see how the Triple H-led creative team books Brock Lesnar going forward.