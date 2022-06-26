Kenny Omega recently spilled the beans on whether he would take Bryan Danielson's spot at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.

The wrestling world has been buzzing since Danielson announced that a mystery man would be replacing him for a singles match against Zack Sabre Jr. The American Dragon is reportedly recovering from a concussion he sustained during the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing 2022.

Having not been medically cleared to compete, the former WWE Superstar will be missing the upcoming Forbidden Door and the Blood and Guts episode of AEW Dynamite.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Kenny Omega confirmed that there's a "zero chance" of him replacing Danielson this Sunday. However, The Cleaner assured that people wouldn't be disappointed with what the company has in store for Zack Sabre Jr.'s opponent:

"I can safely say there is zero chance it will be me,” Omega said. “But the replacement is going to leave people very happy. I can’t see people being disappointed by this legitimately handpicked replacement by Bryan Danielson," Omega said.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan



Who do you think will be the Mystery Opponent vs Thank you everyone watching #ForbiddenDoor tomorrow. While there have been changes to the card, I think it will be a great show tomorrow, & I’m excited about collaborating with @njpw1972 on an event for the 1st time.Who do you think will be the Mystery Opponent vs @zacksabrejr Thank you everyone watching #ForbiddenDoor tomorrow. While there have been changes to the card, I think it will be a great show tomorrow, & I’m excited about collaborating with @njpw1972 on an event for the 1st time.Who do you think will be the Mystery Opponent vs @zacksabrejr? https://t.co/FyUCopH8dB

As Excalibur noted, Danielson's mystery replacement will be the newest member of the Blackpool Combat Club. Hence, Omega is unlikely to be the veteran's handpick due to his long association with the Undisputed Elite.

Kenny Omega originally wanted to be back for AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

Kenny Omega has been on the sidelines since Full Gear last year when he dropped his AEW World Championship to Hangman Page.

The Best Bout Machine has been recuperating from a slew of injuries and surgeries he has had to undergo lately.

Speaking with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the 38-year-old stated that he originally set his return timetable for the Forbidden Door pay-per-view:

"If I’m gonna be honest, my timetable before all of this started, I wanted to be back for this show[ Forbidden Door],” said Omega, “Being back for this show was incredibly important to me, and I really, really, really want to mix it up with somebody from New Japan, and it sucks that I couldn’t do it," said Kenny Omega.

Kenny Omega @KennyOmegamanX twitter.com/MikeyRukus/sta… RUKUS @MikeyRukus

The Shamisen vs The 7 String

World Beats vs Metal



To create a theme that represents both organizations simultaneously & what this event represents is a high honor.



Thank you NJPW vs AEWThe Shamisen vs The 7 StringWorld Beats vs MetalTo create a theme that represents both organizations simultaneously & what this event represents is a high honor.Thank you @KennyOmegamanX for allowing me to bend your ear & for offering an amazing perspective. twitter.com/AEWmusic/statu… NJPW vs AEWThe Shamisen vs The 7 StringWorld Beats vs MetalTo create a theme that represents both organizations simultaneously & what this event represents is a high honor. 🙏❤️Thank you @KennyOmegamanX for allowing me to bend your ear & for offering an amazing perspective. twitter.com/AEWmusic/statu… I told you guys I’d be there spiritually or in some sorta way! I told you guys I’d be there spiritually or in some sorta way! 😅 twitter.com/MikeyRukus/sta…

The former AEW World Champion is among the biggest stars like CM Punk and Bryan Danielson, who are set to miss the cross-promotional event.

While their presence will be immensely missed, Tony Khan has announced a star-studded match card to build the hype for the show tonight.

We got the AEW Women's World Champion to run down the Forbidden Door Card with us here.

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think will be Bryan Danielson's handpick? Cesaro Johnny Gargano 10 votes so far