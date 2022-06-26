5 Surprise debuts that can realistically happen at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door: Bray Wyatt confronts WWE legend; Goldberg arrives; recently married couple puts top duo on notice?

AEW and NJPW will make history this Sunday night as two of the biggest wrestling promotions in the world will hold a joint pay-per-view hailed as 'Forbidden Door.'

The show will emanate live from the renowned United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The build-up to the event was bogged down by unfortunate injuries forcing top names like CM Punk and Bryan Danielson to sit out on June 26th.

However, Tony Khan and Takami Ohbari made every effort feasible in lining up a stellar match card for their fanbase. As many as 12 matches will go down on the show, with six being high-profile title bouts.

Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi, the two stalwarts of their respective promotions, will slug it out for the interim AEW World Championship in the main event.

Wrestling fans will also be on the lookout for some potentially shocking debuts, which could blow the roof off the building.

When it comes to Mr. Khan, he always has an ace up his sleeve. On a related note, let's dive into five surprise debuts that can realistically happen at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.

#5. Bray Wyatt confronts Sting to set up a dream feud

Windham Rotunda (fka Bray Wyatt) could be the first of many shocking swerves AEW can pull off on Sunday night.

The Eater of the Worlds has been away from the pro wrestling world since his shocking WWE release on July 31, 2021.

Since his departure, the 35-year-old has seemingly found his true calling in Hollywood. However, he recently expressed his desire to return to the ring as he said, 'timing is everything.'

There couldn't be a better time and place than the sold-out crowd at the United Center to witness the reemergence of the former Universal Champion. The veteran could surface in his sinister gimmick to confront Sting after his multi-man battle against The Bullet Club.

A buzzworthy face-off between the two dark individuals could blow the roof of the United Center and create an unforgettable moment for everyone watching.

Bray Wyatt vs. Sting is one of the few remaining dream matches that fans have been clamoring for years, especially since the two got to share the locker room for a brief period in WWE.

AEW can pull the trigger on something special which their rival promotion didn't do back in the day.

#4. Goldberg puts the entire AEW locker room on notice

Goldberg is arguably the biggest free agent in the pro wrestling market today.

Da Man performed in his last WWE match against Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber this year, where he failed to win the Universal Championship.

Fans may argue that The Myth is well past his prime, and a man his size doesn't necessarily fit into the thriving AEW roster. But if one may recall, Tony Khan has wanted to sign Goldberg since the company's inception.

Now that the 55-year-old is no longer under a contractual obligation with WWE, Mr. Khan shouldn't waste time opening his checkbook for possibly the biggest signing of 2022.

In typical AEW fashion, Tony Schiavone could take a trip down memory lane to WCW and introduce one of its mainstays, Goldberg, this Sunday. The former Universal Champion has a penchant for cutting short and emphatic promos. He can do the same by putting the entire AEW locker room on notice.

#3. Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux stand toe-to-toe against Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti

Killer Kross and his wife Scarlett Bordeaux from their days in NXT!

Karrion Kross, another bigwig let go by WWE, recently confirmed that he held talks with AEW President Tony Khan.

The 36-year-old was rumored to face Wardlow during the latter's high-profile storyline against MJF. However, the two parties couldn't settle on a deal because Kross was against the idea of debuting without his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux.

The former NXT Champion asserted that he would be open to performing for AEW in the right setting. Mr. Khan could book the married couple to confront/assault Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti following their battle against Eddie Kingston and co.

This potential heel vs. babyface feud has money written all over it. The mixed-gender saga has proven to be a draw in the wrestling world. Mr. Khan may not want to miss out on an opportunity to plant the seeds for a ratings ploy storyline on June 26th.

#2. Johnny Gargano faces Zack Sabre Jr. at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

Could the heart and soul of NXT be on his way to AEW?

Bryan Danielson has relinquished his spot for a singles match against Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door due to an undisclosed injury.

He announced that a mystery man would replace him to fight his battles against ZSJ and The Jericho Appreciation Society in the coming weeks. Since his announcement, wrestling fans have gone berserk, speculating that Johnny Gargano could be a potential replacement for The American Dragon this Sunday.

Gargano has surprisingly fueled the talks by announcing that he will be making a rare appearance in Chicago on June 26, the same town that will host Forbidden Door.

The 34-year-old has also been a free agent since departing from WWE late last year. Should he show up to face Sabre Jr. at the United Center, fans will be in for a potential match of the year contender.

#1. Bryan Danielson introduces Cesaro as his mystery replacement

The Swiss Superman could become All Elite this Sunday!

In Bryan Danielson's words, Cesaro meets the standards of one of the most technically sound wrestlers in the business today. Fightful Select recently reported that Claudio Castagnoli has been at Flatbacks in Orlando, training for a potential in-ring return.

Though there's no confirmation as to whether Castagnoli has been in negotiations with AEW, the former WWE Superstar is the right guy to replace Danielson and join the Blackpool Combat Club.

Not too long ago, Tony Khan teased the idea of working with Cesaro in the future. The Swiss Cyborg is a well-known veteran in the wrestling business, and his presence would surely draw significant eyeballs at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.

