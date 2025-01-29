Konnan believes Tony Khan could get beaten up backstage by WWE Hall of Famer if he joined AEW

Konnan stated what would happen if a WWE Hall of Famer joined AEW. The veteran believes this legend would beat up Tony Khan backstage.

Scott Steiner is a legend in the professional wrestling business. He has wrestled in several major promotions, including WCW, WWE, NJPW, and TNA Wrestling. Steiner always turns heads due to his impressive size and physique. In 2022, he and his brother Rick Steiner were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Recently, the veteran criticized AEW for putting together matches without any storytelling.

On a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 Official podcast, a fan asked Konnan how Scott Steiner would fare in AEW. The veteran said Steiner wouldn't sell to many of the guys and would steamroll everybody. He even said that Tony Khan would be intimidated by him and would even get smacked for his antics.

Trending

"He wouldn't sell for a lot of the AEW guys. He'd steamroll over everybody whether you wanted it or not and I guarantee you that Tony would be super intimidated by him and if Tony tried any of this that he does on the wrestlers, he'd get smacked for sure." [From 02:55 to 3:15]

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

Vince Russo believes Tony Khan's inability to manage egos will cause a lot of stars to leave AEW

For several years, AEW has had many backstage issues. These became more prominent when CM Punk had a backstage altercation with The Elite and then again with Jack Perry in 2023.

Last year, Britt Baker was reportedly involved in a backstage confrontation with MJF. Recent reports have stated that Tony has become frustrated with the former AEW Women's World Champion, which is why she is off TV at the moment. Tony Khan has come under heavy criticism for his failure to manage his talent backstage.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo stated that big stars are going to have egos and be difficult to work with. But Tony Khan needs to learn how to manage those egos properly or risk losing his top stars like CM Punk.

"If you're good, if you're a star. You're not going to be easy to work with and if you don't know how to massage that, one by one these people are just going to walk out the door. CM Punk walked out the door. Now we're going to let Britt Baker walk out the door. You've got to know how to deal with stars with egos. And if you don't know how to deal with that type of a personality, you're going to lose a lot of talent along the way, man." [From 04:45 to 06:38]

It will be interesting to see if Britt Baker will resolve her backstage issues and return to AEW TV.

If you use any of the quotes from this article, link back to the original source with an H/T to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback