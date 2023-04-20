Konnan claims a major AEW star was backstage at WWE WrestleMania 39

The AEW roster has unfortunately been fractured over the past few months, with many stars like Andrade El Idolo rumored to be unhappy with the promotion. According to veteran wrestler Konnan, the star was seen backstage at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Rumors of a backstage altercation between Andrade and Sammy Guevara, as well as a preceding Twitter spat, put his unhappiness out in the open. Fans have since been speculating that he could be planning to return to WWE as soon as his contract expires.

During the "BONUS Mailbag" episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan discussed Ric Flair's WWE Hall of Fame 2023 speech and mentioned that both The Nature Boy and Andrade El Idolo were backstage at WrestleMania 39.

"Did he go out with his daughter? Because I saw him backstage with her. He was backstage with her before the match [at WrestleMania 39], so was Andrade." (07:25 onward).

Despite not appearing on AEW television for months, Andrade and Charlotte Flair have been enjoying themselves all around the world.

Despite not appearing on AEW television for months, Andrade and Charlotte Flair have been enjoying themselves all around the world. Flair recently shared a new picture alongside Andrade, after receiving a birthday present from him.

Andrade El Idolo recently hinted that his AEW contract will expire soon

Andrade's NXT run was highly praised by fans, and many believed he'd be an even bigger star on the main roster. While his run with the United States Championship was praised online, the star eventually became unhappy with his handling before finally requesting his release.

During an interview with Lucha Libre Online earlier this month, the star made it clear that he was still signed to All Elite Wrestling but that his contract will expire soon.

"I'm with AEW, to make it clear. Soon, my contract will expire. I had a tear in my chest and I got surgery in November. I was out for 4 months but soon I’ll be back. I was at the Hall of Fame accompanying my wife and to be next to a great friend Rey Mysterio... He’s the symbol for all the Latinos, Rey Mysterio," Andrade said. (H/T: WrestlingNews)

It remains to be seen if he'll shock fans and stay with AEW, or if he'll be able to redeem his main roster run after returning to WWE. Fans will simply have to stay keep their eyes open across the next few months to see if he makes his final decision.

