Konnan points out the one specific thing WWE does better than AEW

The war between WWE and AEW is far from over. With both promotions putting on exciting programs in recent times, it is often a matter of splitting hairs when deciding which company has the upper hand.

WCW legend Konnan has weighed in on the matter, giving Triple H and Vince McMahon's regime the edge in one specific area.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan said that the Stamford-based promotion had a much better sense of how to create cliffhangers and put together angles that filter throughout a show:

"I hate to do this because they always say that, 'Oh you're s**king WWE. When WWE s**ked, we [WCW] buried them every f***ing week. When they say that you don't bury Rey or Dominik, like when Rey did that eye angle, I buried him. You know what I'm saying. So at the end of the day, WWE does such a better job at leaving cliffhangers and doing angles throughout the show. It's not that hard if you have been watching wrestling your whole life like Tony [Khan] has or the guys around them," said Konan. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

AEW Superfan @SuperfanAew



For the AEW haters who say there is no long term storytelling, here’s two storylines that have been going on for almost two years, at least! @TonyKhan @AEW AEW —> LONGTERM STORYTELLINGFor the AEW haters who say there is no long term storytelling, here’s two storylines that have been going on for almost two years, at least! #AEW AEW —> LONGTERM STORYTELLINGFor the AEW haters who say there is no long term storytelling, here’s two storylines that have been going on for almost two years, at least! #AEW @TonyKhan @AEW https://t.co/SJfSkgJkCX

When looking at the years-long program with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, it is hard to argue against Konnan's sentiment. That is not to say that Tony Khan has not been successful in his own right, but the points raised by the WCW legend are undeniably valid.

Jey Uso pins Roman Reigns at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

Speaking of The Bloodline, the famed group has officially imploded and met in the ring at Money in the Bank 2023 in what was dubbed "The Civil War."

In what many could consider the major surprise of the weekend, Jey Uso scored a pinfall victory over Roman Reigns. This marks the first time The Tribal Chief has been either pinned or submitted in three years.

This moment was not lost on the live crowd, which erupted as the referee's hand came down for the three-count. The next logical step is to have Jey Uso challenge The Head of the Table at SummerSlam; however, this has not been confirmed as of yet.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes