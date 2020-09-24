It's not unfair to say that Santana and Ortiz are one of the better teams in AEW. Their grit and tenacity has made them stand out as the former IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions were recruited to come into AEW.

Those in attendance praised their recent parking lot brawl with The Best Friends, and even Mick Foley gave the match "two thumbs way up." While they did join The Inner Circle when they appeared on AEW Dynamite, Konnan reveals that wasn't the original plan.

Konnan says he was supposed to come with them to AEW but Chris Jericho took them

Konnan revealed on the Keepin' it 100 podcast that the original plans were very different than what eventually transpired. He said:

"The only thing I will say I was offered to go in with LAX (Santana and Ortiz) then all of a sudden, they were with Jericho. Then, they talked about me coming in with another tag team and after that, I was never contacted again."

Konnan did work with the pair in IMPACT Wrestling, so his reveal does make sense. But things would certainly have been different if Konnan had also cimto AEW. Disco Inferno seemed to infer that AEW probably won't call him now because he criticizes then on his podcast.

If you use any quotes from this article, please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling