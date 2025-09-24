  • home icon
  Kris Statlander breaks silence after Tony Khan makes a huge AEW announcement 

Kris Statlander breaks silence after Tony Khan makes a huge AEW announcement 

By N.S Walia
Modified Sep 24, 2025 08:14 GMT
Kris Statlander is a top AEW star (Image via Kris Statlander
Kris Statlander is a top AEW star (Image via Kris Statlander's Instagram)

Kris Statlander had a game-changing night at the AEW All Out 2025, as she ascended to the top of the women's division. With CEO and President Tony Khan making a huge announcement regarding her immediate future, Statlander herself had a few words to say.

The rising talent of the All Elite landscape has been a part of the promotion since the very beginning, back in 2019. However, it took her six years to break the glass ceiling and win the top championship in the company. It came at the recent All Out 2025 event, when she dethroned Toni Storm in a four-way match to win her first AEW Women's World Championship.

This made her the first woman in All Elite Wrestling to win both Women's titles in the company. Furthermore, Tony Khan wasted no time in announcing her first challenger. The Jacksonville-based promotion's head honcho revealed that Kris Statlander would defend her title against Mina Shirakawa on the upcoming edition of Dynamite.

The reigning champion wasted no time in breaking her silence. She took to her Instagram to drop photos with her title while boasting confidence heading into the match against Toni Storm's ally.

"Stat Daddy ready to defend and conquer this Wednesday on #aewdynamite💥."
Another AEW top star wants to battle Kris Statlander for her title

After Kris Statlander climbed to the top of the mountain, a target was painted on her back. Apart from her upcoming title match against Mina Shirakawa, another major All Elite Wrestling star has hinted at coming after her title. She is none other than Mercedes Mone.

The reigning TBS champion dropped a hint on social media about coming after Statlander's championship. Statlander responded to her intentions and was having none of it.

"Unbelievable," she wrote.

While this blockbuster happens is yet to be seen, it will be interesting to see if Kris Statlander would be able to overcome her first challenge as champion this week.

