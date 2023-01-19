Kurt Angle details working with major AEW star for blockbuster WWE event

Kurt Angle has shared his thoughts on the potential Iron Man match between MJF and Bryan Danielson at the upcoming AEW Revolution. He also shared his experience working with Danielson in WWE. The match for AEW's top prize is highly anticipated by fans.

Bryan Danielson is aiming to prove that MJF is a weak wrestler by challenging him to a 60-minute Iron Man match for the company's World Championship at Revolution. The match will be a test of skill and endurance as Danielson looks to expose any weaknesses in Friedman's wrestling abilities.

Kurt Angle discussed the potential match between MJF and Bryan Danielson on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show. He questioned whether MJF would be able to match up against Danielson.

"Wow, that’s gonna be good. I don’t know how MJF is gonna hold up, but I know Daniel Bryan will do pretty well," Angel said. (H/T - Fightful)

He further praised Danielson as a skilled wrestler, citing his brief interaction with him in the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble.

"Bryan and I planned it out backstage. That was the one thing when he came in; we wanted to do something special. So Daniel actually came up with it, and it was a great little spot. I enjoyed working with him. Man, he is so talented. He’s not just an incredible high flyer, he’s a great technician, too. Daniel Bryan could be one of the best overall workers in the business today." (H/T - Fightful)

You can check out the video below:

AEW star Bryan Danielson was reportedly expected to be a major surprise for popular event

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho made a surprise appearance at PWG's Battle of Los Angeles 2023. Reports also suggest that Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley were also expected to appear.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, PWG had expected AEW talent to make a surprise appearance, but it was speculated that it would be either Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, or The Young Bucks.

DREBASHI @RedRaiderDre Kurt Angle vs Bryan Danielson almost took place in 2006 at a PWG event unfortunately it cancelled due to Kurt signing a deal with TNA dawg this match would’ve been insane Kurt Angle vs Bryan Danielson almost took place in 2006 at a PWG event unfortunately it cancelled due to Kurt signing a deal with TNA dawg this match would’ve been insane https://t.co/qZdIjbv1QB

Chris Jericho appeared at the event with his Jericho Appreciation Society, which included PWG World Champion Daniel Garcia. He appeared in a match against a team led by Jonathan Gresham, Evil Uno, Kevin Blackwood, Michael Oku and SB Kento.

Do NOT try this at home. These banned wrestling moves can cause real life damage.

Poll : 0 votes