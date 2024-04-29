Kurt Angle names two AEW stars he would have liked to face had he not retired

Kurt Angle has faced numerous legends in his career, including Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, and Sting. The WWE Hall of Famer recently revealed that he would have loved to lock horns with AEW stars Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay if he was still active inside the ring.

The former Olympian joined the pro wrestling business in 1998 and competed in numerous top companies, including WWE, TNA Wrestling, and NJPW. He officially retired at WrestleMania 35 in 2019 due to health issues. Angle's final match came against Baron Corbin in New Jersey, where he lost.

On a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, the former WWE Champion praised Omega and Ospreay's in-ring skills. He also said The Cleaner was one of his favorite pro wrestlers.

"They could have possibly the greatest match of all time if they haven't already. Those two together, you know, those are the two guys that today if I were still wrestling I would love to wrestle. Kenny's always been my favorite but Will is really incredible too. My hat goes off to both of those guys." [From 23:54 to 24:18]

Kurt Angle thinks Kenny Omega is the greatest wrestler of all time

In a recent chat with Ben Veal on Wrestling Life, Kurt Angle said Kenny Omega was the greatest pro wrestler of all time.

“Well, the one guy that’s turning my head right now and he continues to do it is Kenny Omega (...) I’m very grateful that Kenny Omega actually said that I was the greatest of all time and that when he needs to watch film of wrestlers I’m the one he watches, and it was like wow I feel the same way about him, you know. So, you know, it’s mutual respect but I think both of us feel that we would’ve had a five-star match if we were wrestling.”

The Cleaner has been out of action since December 2023 after being diagnosed with diverticulitis. After four months of absence, he will finally return to AEW on the upcoming episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite in Winnipeg on May 1.

