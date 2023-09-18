LA Knight chants; the new Wyatt Family - Notes from AEW Collision

AEW Collision is looking to reset and reestablish itself after CM Punk's departure from the company. The Saturday night show will feature popular names like Bryan Danielson, Ricky Starks, Miro, and FTR moving forward, but there are plenty of growing pains – as well as unruly crowds – to deal with.

The most recent episode of Collision was somewhat chaotic, with a production botch during Keith Lee's promo segment getting plenty of hilarious reactions. However, the show's crowd seemed even more unruly than the action on-screen.

PW Torch had a contributor in attendance at the show who provided some humorous insight into what happened live. According to the report, there were plenty of "Yeah" chants for WWE Superstar LA Knight during the quiet and transitional moments of the live show.

Additionally, there was loud booing over the appearance of The Righteous, who people said were a Wyatt Family look-alike. ROH star Dutch, who is a member of the faction, fully expected this to happen, as he speculated that fans would compare his stable to the iconic WWE faction weeks ago.

The report also noted that while there were no chants for CM Punk, a video package from The Elite was booed.

Ricky Starks reacts to planned botch on AEW Collision

As mentioned above, a major production botch occurred during Keith Lee's promo segment on the most recent episode of AEW Collision. At the beginning of the segment, a staff member was seen clapping his hands in front of the camera to signal a new take. This should have been edited out, but reports have claimed that it was a mistake by All Elite Wrestling production.

The company tried to play it off later in the night by intentionally reproducing the botch during a promo segment with Ricky Starks and Big Bill. Starks reacted to the segment on Twitter, expressing his exasperation with a two-word message:

"Bro seriously."

Expand Tweet

What did you think of the latest episode of AEW Collision? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here