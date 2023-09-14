Lack of "opportunities" has held 33-year-old AEW star back, says Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson has proven to be one of AEW's biggest signings. The Blackpool Combat Club member recently competed in a highly acclaimed strap match against rising star Ricky Starks at All Out pay-per-view, and The American Dragon had high praise for his 33-year-old opponent.

Danielson and Starks put on an incredible spectacle at All Out, beating each other bloody for almost 17 minutes in front of a rabid Chicago crowd. Danielson suffered a broken arm at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door in June that wasn't quite healed by September 3, but he and The Absolute managed to work the match without causing any damage to it.

Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Bryan Danielson gave his appraisal of "Absolute" Ricky Starks, addressing the missed opportunities that AEW fans and Starks himself have been frustrated about:

"He’s [Ricky Starks] been on the cusp for so long," said Danielson. "I think why he hasn’t crossed over that barrier is because he needs the opportunities where he can cross that line to go from upper mid-card to the main event. He’s had opportunities, but we haven’t been great with the follow-through. In his promos, you can see the frustration, and it’s a very real frustration. I can understand that frustration, I’ve been there. He lets his heart bleed out on the screen, which is really important. He’s great at that, too."

The five-time WWE World Champion further praised Starks for his physicality and reactions during their strap match at All Out:

"Look at what Ricky did in that strap match. I loved the physicality. That’s one of the things that draws me to pro wrestling, the idea that it’s physical. I like being in physical matches. I wasn’t sure if he would enjoy being in that physical of a match. [...] A lot of the interactions and the fire-ups, those are very real. It was really fun for me to see his reactions to some of the things I was doing, and he was able to see my reactions, too. Those were visceral reactions, and I was very pleased with it."

Bryan Danielson may step away from full-time competition next year

Bryan Danielson has been on a career run since debuting in All Elite Wrestling at All Out 2021. However, at 42 years old, The American Dragon is seriously considering being home with his children more often.

Several people close to Bryan Danielson have confirmed to Sports Illustrated that he will be stepping away from full-time competition next year. However, it's noted that The American Dragon might remain a "special attraction" for AEW.

Danielson himself has expressed his admiration for Terry Funk, saying that he might end up retiring several times like The Funker but being pulled back in by his love of pro wrestling.

