Leatherface spotted without mask on AEW Dynamite [Photo]

The iconic horror character Leatherface, who made his AEW debut last week, during the Texas Chainsaw Massacre Deathmatch, was spotted without mask this week on Dynamite.

The much-anticipated Texas Chainsaw Massacre Deathmatch between Jeff Jarrett and Jeff Hardy saw the emergence of Leatherface in an unexpected appearance. Leatherface came out wielding a chainsaw, and targeted Jeff Jarrett's wife, Karen. However, the man behind the mask has now been revealed.

It was reported that the man behind the Leatherface persona was none other than developmental talent Dean Alexander. Dean is primarily recognized for his appearances on AEW Dark in 2021.

On latest edition of Dynamite, Dean Alexander was seen unmasked in a segment involving Chris Jericho and Will Ospreay's contract signing for the match at All In. Alexander, who allegedly portrayed Leatherface in the previous week's Dynamite, was spotted without his iconic mask, serving as security during the segment.

It remains to be seen how Dean Alexander will be used in AEW going forward. However, his appearance as Leatherface has certainly generated a lot of interest, with fans even speculating it was Jey Uso, who recently quit WWE. It will be interesting to see if Alexander can become a regular fixture on the roster in the future.

