Legend says Drew McIntyre and Becky Lynch leaving WWE for AEW is possible under one condition

Drew McIntyre has had a fascinating run in WWE, but his recent loss to Damian Priest has created rumors that the star is on the verge of being done with the Stamford-based company. On the other hand, there are rumors that AEW President Tony Khan is offering big contracts to both Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

With these rumors floating around, WWE legend Eric Bischoff has opened up about whether he thinks Drew McIntyre and Becky Lynch will jump ship. On the recent episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, Bischoff was asked to give his two cents on the matter, and he said that the two top WWE Superstars jumping ship to AEW is possible, but under one condition:

"Only if they are in it for the money grab and this is their exit strategy and they don't care about their legacy, they don't care about what happens to their professional future, they're just in for the money, then they might go. But if that's not the case, they are not one of those people that are going to look at anything that's going on at AEW or any of their peers who left WWE to go to AEW and go,'That's sounds like a good plan,' he said. [From 01:25 to 01:50]

The Scotsman had worked hard on making his feud with Rollins as entertaining as possible, even calling out the former Shield Member on social media.

Bischoff also spoke about The Man making the move. According to him, with Rhea Ripley being injured, Becky is in a much stronger position to negotiate and get a major salary or career bump.

Sheamus recently interrupted Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre lost the World Heavyweight Title he got off Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL to Damian Priest within a matter of minutes and has been simmering since then. He cut a scathing promo on RAW and was interrupted by none other than Sheamus, who returned to WWE after recovering from a serious injury.

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have been friends for over 20 years. The two were also tag team partners as The Banger Bros, and have been in various feuds. The interruption on RAW had fans wondering whether the two would reunite as a team.

Although McIntyre claimed that they were still friends, he took a shot at Sheamus saying that he went from "Banger after Banger" to "Burger after Burger." But The Scottish Warrior remained ringside as his friend took on Shinsuke Nakamura.