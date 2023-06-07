Legendary figure warns Drew McIntyre against leaving WWE for AEW, says he'd get 'Wardlow-ed'

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas is skeptical about Drew McIntyre's future if the latter jumps ship to AEW. Citing the example of Wardlow, Korderas opined that McIntyre's momentum could fizzle out in the Jacksonville-based company.

The Scottish Warrior has been absent from WWE programming since WrestleMania 39. His last in-ring encounter was a hard-hitting classic against Sheamus and Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

McIntyre was reportedly unhappy with his current position in the promotion. Besides his neck issues, there have been rumors about his WWE contract's uncertainty.

In a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, the Canadian referee praised The Scottish Warrior, deeming him a perfect fit for WWE.

"A lot of rumors circulating around Drew McIntyre — hell of a talent, and you know, he’s in that WWE wheelhouse as far as looks, he’s good on the mic, he checks all the boxes,” said Jimmy.

Discussing McIntyre's potential future in AEW, Korderas expressed concern about the chances of the former not being appropriately utilized in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The Attitude Era referee opined that AEW had missed a golden opportunity to capitalize on fans' interest in the reigning TNT Champion Wardlow.

“I just don’t want him [McIntyre] to get Wardlow-ed if he goes over to AEW. I hate using that term because I think there was a huge missed opportunity with that guy, he was so — I’m not saying that people have tuned on him completely, but he’s nowhere near getting the interest that he should be getting right now. I think they dropped the big ball,” Korderas added. (H/T: Inside The Ropes)

Bill Apter wants to see Drew McIntyre headline the All In 2023 event

McIntyre took the world by storm by re-signing with WWE in 2017. Showing tremendous improvement from his first stint, the former world champion gained immense popularity and support from WWE fans.

Rumors surrounding Drew McIntyre's contract renewal issue with WWE have led to tons of speculation. While many believe The Scottish Warrior would remain with the Stamford-based promotion, many expect him to ink a deal with Tony Khan's company.

In a recent episode of UnSKripted, Bill Apter weighed in on the shock waves AEW could generate by pitting Drew McIntyre against CM Punk at All In 2023.

"I think one of the main reasons, whether they [WWE] say so or not, they're not going to is to keep him guessing or keep him under contract is Wembley Stadium. Can you imagine that? If they announced CM Punk coming back onto there and also Drew McIntyre (...) Absolutely in for Punk vs. McIntyre. Oh my God. What a main event," said Apter.

So far, there has been no official word on the former Royal Rumble winner's return. Despite the controversial circumstances, WWE is leaving no stone unturned to recognize McIntyre's association with the company.

