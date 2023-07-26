"Legit forgot his name was Walter lol" - Fans recall AEW star's tweet about Gunther that did not age well

AEW star Keith Lee has had an up-and-down spell in Tony Khan's promotion since joining the company in February 2022. Fans recently headed to Twitter to share their thoughts on The Limitless One's All Elite run after recalling an ill-fated statement he made about the current WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

Walter was already a dominant force on WWE's NXT UK brand before joining the main roster. His rise to prominence caught the attention of certain higher-ups, who felt like more could be done to raise his star power.

That is why on a January episode of NXT 2.0, his name was changed to Gunther. After some initial pushback from the WWE audience, fans eventually got on board with the new moniker, and The Ring General has been on a hot run ever since.

Keith Lee, who had already departed WWE at this point, was one of the people not thrilled about Gunther's name change. He tweeted the following when the news broke:

Obviously, this post did not age all too well. More so, Gunther recently revealed in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling that he has fully embraced his new name and would not consider changing it back.

This has prompted many fans to look back at the AEW star's tweet and analyze just how wrong Keith Lee's sentiments were.

RetiredJ @TheLongGame562 @JobberNationTV Legit forgot his name was Walter lol. That’s how you know it worked

Mr. Vanderfloog @MrVanderfloog @JobberNationTV I wonder if just before he pressed tweet he thought…maybe I shouldn’t tweet this? Maybe it won’t age well?…nahhhh send

Smokedog @BIGSMOKE500 @JobberNationTV LEE IN THE MUD

Although Keith Lee's sentiments have been proven to be unwarranted, it is important to remember that hindsight is always 20/20, and many people shared the same thought as him at the time.

If anything, kudos should be given to Gunther for abandoning his already established brand, picking up a new moniker, and absolutely running to the moon with it.

Keith Lee's turbulent AEW run

The first obvious high point of Keith Lee's AEW tenure was his debut on an episode of Dynamite. The crowd was more than delighted to see the former NXT Champion in Tony Khan's company with the hopes that he would be more prominently featured than he was on WWE's main roster.

Another highlight came in the form of his well-received tag team with Swerve Strickland. The duo would go on to claim the AEW Tag Team Championship before their inevitable fallout took place.

Many would regard their subsequent feud as a low point for Keith Lee's time in AEW thus far. While their rivalry started off with a ton of heat, it has since been dragged out far beyond its expiry date, and fans just want to see the two finally settle their scores for good.

Aside from this storyline, Lee has more or less been meandering around the mid-card, getting slotted into random matches or having short-lived feuds with minimal interest behind them. Granted, injuries have played a part in his halted momentum.

Nonetheless, fans will be hoping that things will turn around for the incredibly talented big man sooner rather than later.

