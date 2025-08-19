"Let Him Win the Rumble," "He'll Get a Big Check"- Fans Erupt After Reports Emerge of WWE's Interest in Top AEW Star

  • home icon
By Karan Raj
Published Aug 19, 2025 16:49 GMT
The star has not been seen on AEW television in sometime [Image from WWE's YouTube]

A major AEW star is reportedly attracting interest from WWE, and fans online have shared their opinions on the development.

All Elite Wrestling is home to a good mix of pro-wrestling talent, ranging from youngsters to veterans looking to help new faces get over with the fans. One of these veterans is former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. Y2J was last seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion back in April and has been on hiatus since.

Recently, Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio reported that Jericho's contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion would run out at the end of the year and that there have been talks of a potential return to WWE.

Fans on X offered mixed opinions on the rumors of Jericho returning to WWE with with a majority of them openly welcoming Jericho's potential move to the Stamford-based promotion.

"Let him win the rumble," wrote one fan.
"Dude overstayed his welcome. This is 100% the right move for him. He’s fresh in the WWE environment. In-ring is the least important it’s been in WWE in years, so he can get by on the tricks. He’ll get a big check and the Hall of Fame induction," quipped another.
Check out some other reactions from fans on X below:

Fan reactions [Source: Screenshots of replies to @WrestlePurists on X]
AEW legend Chris Jericho recently hinted at a WWE return

Recently, Chris Jericho quietly gave a major hint about a potential return to WWE. The Learning Tree liked a post on Instagram about his return to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

The 54-year-old star is a legend in Tony Khan's promotion and helped put AEW on the map. It remains to be seen if Khan will let him go at the end of his contract this year.

In his final match before his hiatus, he dropped the ROH World Championship to Bandido at Dynasty in a Title vs. Mask match.

Edited by Arsh Das
