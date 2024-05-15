"Look in the mirror" - Former WCW Champion lashes out at AEW star Ric Flair for recent tweets (Exclusive)

A former WCW Champion has lashed out at AEW star Ric Flair. This comes after Flair was involved in a controversy on social media. The name in question is Vince Russo.

Ric Flair has been among the most recognizable professional wrestlers for decades. In WCW, he shared the ring with several legends, including Hulk Hogan, Sting, and Bret Hart. Russo was the head writer for World Championship Wrestling in the late '90s and worked closely with The Nature Boy.

Hence, when The Rock's company, Seven Bucks Productions, was creating a documentary series about the now-defunct company called Who Killed WCW, many expected Flair to be a part of it. However, that wasn't the case and The Nature Boy expressed his disappointment about his exclusion from the project.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo questioned Flair's credibility and criticized his recent actions.

"Bro, there's a reason you weren't asked to be in it. So rather than right away blaming The Rock or the production company, here's the first thing you should do: Look in the mirror and ask yourself the question - 'Man, I should have been in that documentary, why wasn't I?' Bro, could it have anything to do with your credibility? Could it have anything to do with having a track record of, 'I brought $1500 worth of pizza.'"

The former writer claimed that Flair had a track record of saying seemingly false things.

"You've got a track record of saying a lot of things that were probably not true. Do you think that's not gonna come into play when The Rock and his production company are looking at who can we interview for this documentary that's credible?" added Vince Russo. (5:06 - 6:00)

Vince Russo previously opened up about Ric Flair being excluded from the WCW documentary

Ric Flair being excluded from The Rock-led production house's documentary about WCW turned a lot of heads given The Nature Boy's contributions to the company. Meanwhile, Vince Russo had an explanation for why Flair was probably left out.

On his Vince Russo Brand podcast, the former writer mentioned that Ric Flair was not a reliable source of information since the things he said were not true.

"He's carrying on and on and on about not being on The Rock's documentary about "Who killed WCW." I saw he was petitioning "No-Holds-Barred" to put him on, so they were gonna have him on the show and he's throwing a hissy fit about him not being included. And I'm like. 'Bro, did you ever think that maybe you weren't included because of your track history? They didn't know whether they could believe you or not.' They didn't want to interview someone that is not credible and half of the stuff he says is true and half of the stuff he says is not true," said Vince Russo. [From 08:10 to 08:54]

It remains to be seen whether Seven Bucks Production will include Ric Flair in the WCW documentary.

