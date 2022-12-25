"Losing to Roman Reigns over and over again is so much better than this" - Twitter pokes fun at 5-time WWE World Champion's upcoming AEW match

The Twitterverse is apparently unhappy with the booking of a former WWE World Champion in AEW.
The Superstar in question, Bryan Danielson, joined the Jacksonville-based Promotion back in 2021. While he made a name for himself in WWE, his switch to AEW was welcomed since it gave the brand some much-needed legitimacy.
Despite being a skilled technical wrestler, the American Dragon is yet to win any belts in Tony Khan's company. While he has had some great matches so far, including a 60-minute bout with Hangman Adam Page last year, his booking has been considered unimpressive. Furthermore, his tendency to not go for titles has left him without any major wins.
With his match against Ethan Page recently announced for the final Rampage of the year, fans are apparently disappointed with yet another uninteresting booking.
Given the American Dragon's in-ring talent, it remains to be seen if Ethan Page has what it takes to take him down.
In case you missed it, you can check out the Rampage results here.
Orange Cassidy is apparently unbothered about a potential match with Bryan Danielson in AEW
Despite the American Dragon's prodigious skill, All-Atlantic champion Orange Cassidy believes he can beat Danielson.
In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Freshly Squeezed was asked about how he would deal with Danielson in case of an All-Atlantic Title match with him. His response was self-assured and to the point:
"I'd try to punch him in the face, and then pin his shoulders down to the mat for 3 seconds." When asked about Bryan Danielson's strengths and weaknesses, Cassidy replied, "I don't know." (2:15 - 2:34)
You can check out the full interview here:
Tony Khan has been questioned before for his questionable booking as well. It remains to be seen if Bryan Danielson will also fall on the list of mishandled Superstars in the future.
Do you think Bryan Danielson requires better booking in AEW? Sound off in the comments below!
