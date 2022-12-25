"Losing to Roman Reigns over and over again is so much better than this" - Twitter pokes fun at 5-time WWE World Champion's upcoming AEW match

The Twitterverse is apparently unhappy with the booking of a former WWE World Champion in AEW.

The Superstar in question, Bryan Danielson, joined the Jacksonville-based Promotion back in 2021. While he made a name for himself in WWE, his switch to AEW was welcomed since it gave the brand some much-needed legitimacy.

Despite being a skilled technical wrestler, the American Dragon is yet to win any belts in Tony Khan's company. While he has had some great matches so far, including a 60-minute bout with Hangman Adam Page last year, his booking has been considered unimpressive. Furthermore, his tendency to not go for titles has left him without any major wins.

With his match against Ethan Page recently announced for the final Rampage of the year, fans are apparently disappointed with yet another uninteresting booking.

Ashutosh @AshutoshWP @spideyenjoyer Fr like I'm tired with what Bryan has been given all year @spideyenjoyer Fr like I'm tired with what Bryan has been given all year😭

Ant @Anthony_The_Gen @AshutoshWP @BasedWorld960 Ethan Page is gonna hoop and we will all have to pretend to be surprised @AshutoshWP @BasedWorld960 Ethan Page is gonna hoop and we will all have to pretend to be surprised

Greg GOLD @GregGOLD19 @AshutoshWP This is such a stupid tweet. Bryan actually likes to put people over unlike the Tribal queen. @AshutoshWP This is such a stupid tweet. Bryan actually likes to put people over unlike the Tribal queen.

Justin Wyld @JustinWyld @RealJackCassidy Danielson need a title run would help with company image to to run with a name in wrestling again for a minute like Jericho helped at the beginning and Mox but with him taking time off idk… @RealJackCassidy Danielson need a title run would help with company image to to run with a name in wrestling again for a minute like Jericho helped at the beginning and Mox but with him taking time off idk…

Kimi Martinez 🏳️‍🌈🌈 @KimiMtz17 @WWE @HeymanHustle @JohnCena @FightOwensFight @WWE RomanReigns @SamiZayn I wanna remind everyone that Hangman Page vs Bryan Danielson 2 for the AEW World Title also happened in 2022 (in the first Dynamite of the year), and that was the biggest televised match of the year! Or the Mox vs Punk unification squash match 🤷🏻‍♂️ @WWE @HeymanHustle @JohnCena @FightOwensFight @WWERomanReigns @SamiZayn I wanna remind everyone that Hangman Page vs Bryan Danielson 2 for the AEW World Title also happened in 2022 (in the first Dynamite of the year), and that was the biggest televised match of the year! Or the Mox vs Punk unification squash match 🤷🏻‍♂️

Alejandro Victoria García @Ale636969ViGa @AEW @bryandanielson @OfficialEGO Would be good if MJF defends him championship in a triple threat ( MJF vs. Ethan Page vs. Danielson ) in February and against Bryan Danielson in Revolution @AEW @bryandanielson @OfficialEGO Would be good if MJF defends him championship in a triple threat ( MJF vs. Ethan Page vs. Danielson ) in February and against Bryan Danielson in Revolution

ぜく/Ej No.24 @941zeko Page better not have a mid match with Danielson Page better not have a mid match with Danielson

ᶜᵃˢᵗᵉʳ ˢʰᵉˡˡ @castergunx



Bryan Danielson: Heh…Y’all really wanna see me wrestle Ethan Page?



Twitter: Twitter: Ethan Page is awful and I don’t want to see himBryan Danielson: Heh…Y’all really wanna see me wrestle Ethan Page?Twitter: Twitter: Ethan Page is awful and I don’t want to see himBryan Danielson: Heh…Y’all really wanna see me wrestle Ethan Page?Twitter: 😡

Given the American Dragon's in-ring talent, it remains to be seen if Ethan Page has what it takes to take him down.

Orange Cassidy is apparently unbothered about a potential match with Bryan Danielson in AEW

Despite the American Dragon's prodigious skill, All-Atlantic champion Orange Cassidy believes he can beat Danielson.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Freshly Squeezed was asked about how he would deal with Danielson in case of an All-Atlantic Title match with him. His response was self-assured and to the point:

"I'd try to punch him in the face, and then pin his shoulders down to the mat for 3 seconds." When asked about Bryan Danielson's strengths and weaknesses, Cassidy replied, "I don't know." (2:15 - 2:34)

You can check out the full interview here:

Tony Khan has been questioned before for his questionable booking as well. It remains to be seen if Bryan Danielson will also fall on the list of mishandled Superstars in the future.

Do you think Bryan Danielson requires better booking in AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

