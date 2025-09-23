  • home icon
Luchasaurus breaks silence after reuniting with Jack Perry at AEW All Out 2025

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Sep 23, 2025 02:39 GMT
Luchasaurus and Jack Perry embracing at AEW All Out [Image Credits: AEW
Luchasaurus and Jack Perry embracing at AEW All Out [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

This year's AEW All Out witnessed Luchasaurus finally getting back together with Jack Perry. The masked powerhouse has now broken his silence on social media regarding the long-anticipated reunion.

In the aftermath of the four-way Ladder Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships this past Saturday at All Out 2025, The Young Bucks were confronted by Jack Perry, who surprisingly attacked his former teammates, presumably because the ex-EVPs abandoned him during his feud with Daniel Garcia last year, and because they refused to communicate with him during his lengthy hiatus.

Although Matt and Nick Jackson managed to overpower The Scapegoat, the latter's old tag partner Luchasaurus arrived to make the save for Jack, afterwards shedding his "Killswitch" mantle and embracing Perry in a heartwarming reunion. Now, days after All Out : Toronto, AEW's resident dinosaur has taken to his Instagram profile to break his silence on the apparent return of Jurassic Express, writing:

"The power of REAL friendship," wrote Luchasaurus.

Check out Luchasaurus' IG post below:

Luchasaurus had turned on Jack Perry back in 2022 to align himself with Christian Cage and launch The Patriarchy. The former TNT Champion returned to action last month at Forbidden Door, where he teamed with Kip Sabian to unsuccessfully battle The Patriarch and Adam Copeland. However, his alliance with "Superbad" Sabian and Shayna Wayne ended last week at September to Remember.

Marko Stunt reacts to Jack Perry and Luchasaurus reuniting in AEW

Fans are still buzzing from Jack Perry and Luchasaurus seemingly re-establishing their team last weekend at All Out : Toronto - however, they were not the only ones to react to the massive reunion. Former Jurassic Express member Marko Stunt took to X/Twitter days after the pay-per-view to post a throwback photograph of himself alongside the erstwhile Jungle Boy and the 6'5" behemoth.

Marko Stunt&#039;s throwback pic alongside Luchasaurus and Jack Perry [Source : Stunt&#039;s X profile]
Marko Stunt's throwback pic alongside Luchasaurus and Jack Perry [Source : Stunt's X profile]

Stunt, who retired from in-ring competition last year, was last seen in action on the July 6, 2024 edition of AEW Collision, where he had unsuccessfully challenged Perry for his TNT Championship. Notably, "Mr. Fun Size" had also had a brief backstage reunion with Luchasaurus after the bout.

