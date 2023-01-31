Major AEW star accused of copying WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker on Dynamite

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker's legacy is so legendary that it cannot be replicated.

Despite that, wrestling stars love performing moves that stalwarts like him have popularized among fans.

WCW veteran Disco Inferno recently accused Ricky Starks of copying The Deadman during his recent AEW match.

The Absolute is currently embroiled in a heated feud with Chris Jericho, en route to the Revolution pay-per-view. Starks joined forces with Andretti to face Jericho and Guevara in a tag team match on Dynamite last week.

The Jericho Appreciation Society sneaked in a victory after Daniel Garcia attacked Andretti with a baseball bat behind the referee's back.

At one point in the bout, Starks seemingly attempted The Undertaker's iconic "Old School" move on the top rope.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno called out the former FTW Champion for making the maneuver look phony:

"This gets over to their crowd, but if Ricky Starks listens to this. Dude, that spot, you're doing what you're doing - the walk on the top [Rope] like The Undertaker and your dances and everything that looks too fake. Like at some point, you know, when you're watching that? That just looks like phony wrestling," Inferno said. (11:42 onwards)

Ricky Starks was spotted backstage at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

WWE Royal Rumble witnessed the triumphant return of Cody Rhodes to the squared circle after having struggled with a torn pec injury for months.

The American Nightmare outlasted 29 other Superstars to win the 30-man battle royale and booked his berth in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Before the match, he was spotted alongside AEW star Ricky Starks. For those wondering if The Absolute is WWE bound, the latter was present just to support his close friend.

Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV Ricky Starks was backstage at the Royal Rumble supporting Cody Rhodes Ricky Starks was backstage at the Royal Rumble supporting Cody Rhodes https://t.co/wX3PhKdZdX

Both Starks and QT Marshall were present backstage at WrestleMania 38 for Rhodes' shocking return.

