Major AEW star acknowledges Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns 

It has been more than two years since The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns captured the Universal title. He has since also moved on to win the WWE World title. This has been one of the best runs of his career and one of the top AEW stars, Ricky Starks, acknowledged the Head of the Table.

Ricky Starks is currently set to wrestle MJF in a winner-takes-all match. The one to have his hands raised in victory will become AEW World Champion and the holder of the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

One of Ricky Starks' finishing moves is the Spear. It is a move that several stars use. Some of the noteworthy people who also use the finisher are Goldberg, Bobby Lashley, Edge, Rhyno, and a few more.

During a recent interview with Comicbook.com Ricky Starks was asked the question of who has the best Spear in the wrestling business. The Absolute one paused for a second and then mentioned that it has to be Roman Reigns.

"Roman Reigns, I acknowledge," Ricky Starks said. [H/T Comicbook.com]

MJF compares Ricky Starks to Roman Reigns' cousin Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Last week on AEW Dynamite, World Champion MJF showed up right after Starks won the Dynamite Battle Royal. The Devil had some strong words for the number once contender. Friedman mentioned that Starks was trying to follow in the footsteps of Hollywood megastar Dwayne Johnson. He further referred to the Absolute one as a 'Dollar Store-Dwayne'.

"Now Richard, these people seem to really like you around here, huh?... You are very talented, you really are. But you want to know the truth bud?... Considering the fact that you’ve stolen literally everything else from that guy, because no offense Richard, you ain’t nothing more than a Dollar Store Dwayne [Johnson],” MJF said. [H/T Sportskeeda]

Tonight will be the former FTW Champion's first opportunity to claim the top title of Tony Khan led promotion. AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming has event will begin at 8pm ET.

Do you think Starks will become the new AEW World Champion? Drop your predictions in the comments section below.

