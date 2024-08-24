Major feud seemingly got nixed due to Adam Copeland's (fka Edge) injury; released AEW star reacts

A certain former AEW name has just reacted to a top star revealing that he had plans to challenge Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) to a match for this year's edition of All In. This would be Jose The Assistant talked about Rush.

Unfortunately, this will not happen as the Rated-R Superstar is still recuperating from a leg injury he sustained at Double or Nothing 2024. Rush revealed earlier today that he will have to wait till 2026 for a chance to challenge Copeland to a match at Wembley Stadium. This is due to next year's edition of All In heading to the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

On X/Twitter, Jose the Assistant, the former manager of the luchador during their time together in La Faccion Ingobernable, reacted with a clip from the popular film Joker. He expressed his sadness that he would not be able to push through this year.

The former AEW manager was seen reuniting with a current WWE Superstar in Orlando

A few days ago, reports came in regarding Jose The Assistant being spotted with another former client, who was signed with WWE. This would be Andrade.

During their time working together in AEW, the former NXT Champion was one of the luchadores affiliated with La Faccion Ingobernable. However, he grew distant from the group until he departed from the promotion earlier this year. Jose The Assistant, on the other hand, was released from his contract back in April. He has yet to sign with a major company.

However, Fightful Select has just reported that the duo was spotted heading to SmackDown in Orlando together.

It remains to be seen whether this could be a major hint at the two working together in WWE this time around or whether the former AEW personality was just visiting the show.

