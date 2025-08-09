"Man This Hurts," "God DAMNIT. I Miss Switch"- Fans Erupt After Tony Khan Provides Unfortunate Update About Top Star's Return 

A top AEW star has been absent from Tony Khan's promotion for some time now. Now, a new but unfortunate update regarding the star's return to the company has surfaced, and fans have reacted to it online.The last time we saw Jay White on AEW was on the March 29 edition of Collision this year. He was in action against Kevin Knight. However, The Switchblade severely injured his hand in the bout. The star was then attacked by The Death Riders off-screen to write him off television. White has been on a hiatus from All Elite Wrestling ever since. Furthermore, reports indicated that the 32-year-old was also coping with a shoulder injury at the time.AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on the My Mom's Basement podcast and shared an unfortunate update on Jay White, stating that White would be out for a long time.Following the news breaking out, fans erupted on X, expressing their disappointment with the update.&quot;Man this hurts,&quot; wrote one fan.OMAR @brucercapLINK@WrestlePurists Man this hurts&quot;God DAMNIT. I miss Switch,&quot; quipped another.Richard @RazorsxEdgeLINK@WrestlePurists God DAMNIT. I miss Switch.Check out some other fan reactions below:Fan reactions [Screenshots taken from WrestlePurists' X]Tony Khan had reportedly planned to turn Jay White heel upon returnAccording to an earlier report by wrestling insider Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, AEW had plans for Jay White to turn heel before his injury derailed them. According to the report, White's turn would have impacted the main event of AEW Dynasty 2025.Meanwhile, White's ally from his faction, The Bang Bang Gang, Juice Robinson, returned to the promotion at All In last month in the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match. The other members of the group, The Gunns (Austin and Colten), also returned to the promotion at the pay-per-view in Texas. While the latest update around White's return is not ideal, Tony Khan considers him one of the top performers in AEW, and fans will be waiting with bated breath for his impending return.