Maria Kanellis shares a message after rising AEW star’s match against Adam Copeland on Collision

Maria Kanellis broke her silence after a young AEW star battled Adam Copeland on Collision. The star in question is Griff Garrison.

After Adam Copeland was robbed of his TNT Championship, he laid out an open challenge to the entire locker room on a recent edition of Collision. The challenge was accepted by Griff Garrison, who was accompanied to the ring by former WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis.

Recently, Maria took to Twitter and stated that she was proud of Cole Karter and Garrison.

"The moment you know your babies can achieve anything on their own is the greatest feeling. #proudmama," Maria Kanellis wrote.

Copeland managed to win the match against the young star.

Adam Copeland says Griff Garrison resembles his past young self

The Rated-R Superstar is one of the most experienced veterans in the wrestling industry. He is well known for helping younger talent in the locker room.

While speaking with 3NT Wrestling, the 50-year-old star spoke about forming a faction with Garrison.

“It’s something that I haven’t even contemplated yet, but if I’m looking at the roster, I see a guy like Griff Garrison, and he reminds me a lot of me when I was that age. That’s a guy that I’ve already been reaching out to and trying to be like, ‘If you try this or you try that.’ That would be one guy for sure that I’d like to kind of bring into a fold if I were to ever do it. There is so much talent there. More than anything, it would be talent that I feel is on the cusp and really have a shot to do something,” Adam said.

At the inaugural Worlds End Pay-Per-View, Adam Copeland defeated Christian Cage to win the TNT Championship, but Killswitch handed his contract to Cage and the Patriarchy leader captured the gold again the same night.

