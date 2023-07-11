Mark Henry wants Roman Reigns to face 6-time WWE Tag Team Champion at WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns' rule over the WWE roster has stretched past 1,000 days, but due to The Bloodline conflict, his reign is starting to show signs of slowing down. Fans are eagerly awaiting his downfall, and Mark Henry believes there is only one way for this story to end.

So far, Cody Rhodes has posed the biggest threat to The Tribal Chief's title run. Many believed that he would be the one to finally dethrone Reigns at WrestleMania 39 and claim his spot as the face of WWE.

Alas, this did not come to fruition. However, Mark Henry believes it is just a matter of time before they meet on The Grandest Stage of Them All once again.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, The World's Strongest Man said that Cody vs. Roman II needs to main event WrestleMania 40 for one simple reason:

“It has to be, for the simple fact of how you felt the day after WrestleMania. Everybody is hanging on that. It still stings. The wound is still open. It's not closed. How you get to it is going to be difficult, but that's a part of the story." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

The wrestling rumor mill has speculated that this is the expected show-closer for next year's Showcase of the Immortals. However, only time will tell whether this ends up being the case.

Cody Rhodes challenges Brock Lesnar to a match at WWE SummerSlam

Rumors of Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns II taking place at this year's SummerSlam were circulating in the wrestling world earlier this year, although this has looked extremely unlikely in recent months.

The speculation was finally put to bed on this week's episode of WWE RAW, where The American Nightmare challenged his long-time foe Brock Lesnar to a rubber match at the Hottest Event of the Summer.

With Roman Reigns and Jey Uso seemingly set to collide at the same show, it looks as though WWE is holding off on The Head of the Table's inevitable rematch with Rhodes for the time being.

