Massive shot taken at Jey Uso during AEW show

Jey Uso won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble to earn a world title shot. He will face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 this year. Some viewers are not happy with the match. A spectator even took a shot at Jey during an AEW show.

Chris Jericho and Bandido confronted each other on this week's Dynamite. But the segment got chaotic very soon as multiple stars got involved. Bryan Keith and Big Bill intervened but were stopped by The Outrunners and Powerhouse Hobbs. The sequence ended with Hobbs planting Big Bill with a Spinebuster.

During the Bill-Hobbs interaction, a camera caught a fan holding a WWE-related poster. The sign was an indirect shot at Jey Uso, who is known for his "Yeet" catchphrase.

"At least AEW doesn't have an untalented hack saying YEET," the poster read.

Some fans are not pleased with Main Event Jey's victory at Royal Rumble 2025 because he already had a shot against Gunther's gold but lost. They believe a different star should have emerged victorious, and WWE made a wrong decision by pushing the former Intercontinental Champion.

Bill Apter says Jey Uso will not make it to WrestleMania

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, NWA Hall of Famer Bill Apter said Main Event Jey might be sidelined due to an attack before WrestleMania 41, allowing John Cena to replace him.

"Jey Uso has announced that he is going to go for the world championship against Gunther, and I've been saying this on a lot of shows. I don't know if Jey is going to get to WrestleMania, with all these attacks that are going on with him. I don't know. I think John Cena might wind up with Gunther somehow."

Apter also predicted the potential angle would allow CM Punk to go after Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Title.

