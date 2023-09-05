Massive speculation on CM Punk returning to WWE at Survivor Series or Royal Rumble 2024

The wrestling world has been buzzing with the recent news of CM Punk's firing from AEW. Industry veteran Jim Cornette has shared his thoughts on whether this move was for the best.

CM Punk's journey in AEW came to an abrupt end following a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In, leading to his termination with cause. Tony Khan announced his decision in a video message at the start of Saturday night's Collision, stating that he felt his life was in danger backstage at All In.

On a special edition of his podcast, Jim Cornette weighed in on the situation and said that Punk does not have to deal with certain individuals anymore:

"Yes, because, as I said, sometimes the bad guys win. They got what they wanted. Tony's too feckless to do anything about it, but at least Punk doesn't have to put up with these people anymore, and he can move on to – whether it's the Survivor Series or the Royal Rumble or whatever – the termination with cause. We have to investigate whether there's any non-compete as a result of that or whether that may be tied up in court or whatever, but he can go on because now he's the hottest wrestler in the business as far as people talking about him." (0:13 - 0:48)

Furthermore, he suggested that CM Punk could leverage his AEW momentum and consider a possible return to WWE and join hands with Paul Heyman:

"He can translate the momentum that he had and the news that he made and the attention that he got on WWE television in front of a much larger audience into more money, and he will not be having locker room fights with goddamn people because they don't do that there, because they know who's running the f**king show, and it won't be him or anybody he's fighting with. But as long as they give him, I would think, the level of input that they give the Codys and the Romans and whoever the f**k else, then he's got history with Heyman," Cornette said. (0:51 - 1:36)

Former AEW Champion CM Punk could return to WWE

CM Punk achieved wrestling stardom with WWE in 2011, notably clashing with John Cena. However, in 2014, the day after the Royal Rumble, Punk left the promotion and was subsequently released from his contract later that year. Punk's departure from AEW has sparked rumors of him returning to the Stamford-based company.

Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer suggested that WWE, which previously showed no interest in Punk during his AEW contract negotiations, might reconsider now that he's a free agent.

Wrestling fans eagerly await Punk's next move, whether he signs with WWE or retires from the business altogether.

