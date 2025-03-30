  • home icon
Massive star's WWE return after 1000+ days being saved for RAW after WrestleMania, feels wrestling expert [Exclusive]

By Muhammad Hamza
Modified Mar 30, 2025 14:41 GMT
Triple H is the Head of Creative in WWE [image source: WWE.com]
Triple H is the Head of Creative in WWE [Image source: WWE.com]

WWE's RAW after WrestleMania is considered by many as the biggest Monday Night RAW show of the year. Former Head Writer and WCW veteran Vince Russo believes former Divas Champion Paige, known as Saraya in AEW, could be returning to the promotion creatively led by Triple H at the show.

Saraya recently announced her departure from AEW. She signed with the promotion in 2022 and is a former AEW Women's World Champion. Saraya left the company on good terms and has expressed her desire for a potential return to WWE.

Speaking with Dr. Chris on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Vince Russo predicted WWE could book Paige's return at either WrestleMania or RAW after WrestleMania.

"Chris, we've talked about this many times. Bro, they're screwed after WrestleMania. So, they can definitely use Paige. No question about it. So, either she'll make an appearance at WrestleMania, or either she'll show up the next day on RAW. She's in a great spot because after WrestleMania, bro, they are going to need all hands on deck." [6:17-6:43]
Former WWE star Saraya on her conversation with Tony Khan before her AEW departure

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Saraya opened up about how Tony Khan reacted to her departure from the promotion. She praised the All Elite head honcho, recalling how supportive he was and how the decision to leave was mutual.

"Tony was so amazing with it. It was mutual. You know, he was really great. He was, like, so supportive of it. He's been so supportive since, you know, I asked for time off in November. You know, I've been gone for a minute. And I was just like, 'Well, there's... there's really no place for me anymore.' So, yeah, we came came to that decision and I'm happy about it. And he wished me luck and everything and the door is always open," she said. [1:16 - 1:38]
We will have to wait and see if Saraya makes her return to WWE after WrestleMania 41.

If you use the quote from H1, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and backlink the YouTube video.

Edited by Harish Raj S
