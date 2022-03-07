"I'll make it right" – Matt Hardy apologizes after AEW Revolution

Matt Hardy apologized to Private Party & Andrade on Twitter after losing the Tornado Trios Match against TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin & Sting at AEW Revolution 2022.

Matt Hardy feels he cost his team the match due to his recent erratic actions and vowed to make it right on the next episode of AEW Dynamite. Hardy referred to his recent attack on Andrade's assistant Jose and threats to kick out Jora Johl, a member of AHFO, as he lost to Jay Lethal.

Here's Matt Hardy's apology tweet:

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND I want to apologize for costing The #AHFO tonight’s victory at #AEWRevolution . I own tonight’s L. I have been very stressed & erratic with my actions recently & am truly sorry. I promise I’ll make it right this Wednesday at #AEWDynamite I want to apologize for costing The #AHFO tonight’s victory at #AEWRevolution. I own tonight’s L. I have been very stressed & erratic with my actions recently & am truly sorry. I promise I’ll make it right this Wednesday at #AEWDynamite. https://t.co/jTOEuhJrhr

However, Andrade didn't feel the apology and downplayed it:

Matt Hardy loses at AEW Revolution

Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidyy teamed up with Andrade El Idolo in a losing effort against TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin & Sting in a Tornado Trios Match at AEW Revolution 2022.

Towards the end, Hardy tried to hit Darby with a chair but got outsmarted when the latter used the former's finishing move, the Twist of Fate. Allin then took Hardy out to seal the victory.

Marq Quen took out The Spanish God with a steel chair, but the latter drove him into the barricade. Guevara and Kassidy fought on top of the set, and the former executed the Spanish Fly, crashing through the tables.

Meanwhile, Hardy and Sting went at it in the crowd at the upper level. Matt tried to hit the side effect on the Hall of Famer but failed as the latter broke free. The former WCW Champion jumped onto Andrade through the tables with a splash.

ShadowWulf @DerSchattenwolf



Sting fliegt vom Oberring durch fünf Tische, Sammy springt mit Isiah von der Lichtbühne durch nen Tisch.



Was für ein Trios Match. Wow, das war spaßig und heftig. Der arme alte Sting. Wat für ein Flug von ihm. #AEWRevolution - Tornado Trios Match - A.H.F.O vs Sammy + Darby/StingSting fliegt vom Oberring durch fünf Tische, Sammy springt mit Isiah von der Lichtbühne durch nen Tisch.Was für ein Trios Match. Wow, das war spaßig und heftig. Der arme alte Sting. Wat für ein Flug von ihm. #AEWRevolution - Tornado Trios Match - A.H.F.O vs Sammy + Darby/StingSting fliegt vom Oberring durch fünf Tische, Sammy springt mit Isiah von der Lichtbühne durch nen Tisch.Was für ein Trios Match. Wow, das war spaßig und heftig. Der arme alte Sting. Wat für ein Flug von ihm. https://t.co/lDClhwiZyN

It'll be interesting to see how Matt Hardy bounces back on the next episode of AEW Dynamite amid a rift with AHFO, especially Andrade.

