Matt Hardy opens up on painful moment during feud with Jeff Hardy

AEW star Matt Hardy recently recalled a painful moment from a match he wrestled against his brother Jeff Hardy in IMPACT Wrestling.

Apart from touching the heights of success as a tag team, Matt and Jeff Hardy have also battled each other throughout their storied wrestling careers. Many of those matches have happened in IMPACT Wrestling, where the two have performed for several years.

We started together.. Would you like to see us finish together? #HardyBoys pic.twitter.com/PmwHXmy1c6 — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 5, 2021

One of their finest matches took place on IMPACT Wrestling TV in June 2016 when the brothers locked horns inside the Six Sides of Steel Match.

Among several big spots in the clash, one stood out. It featured Jeff Hardy delivering a Splash to his brother from the top of the structure, with the AEW star sandwiched between two tables. The RAW Superstar pinned Matt immediately following this to walk away with the victory.

IMPACT Wrestling recently posted the spot's clip on its official Twitter handle. Matt Hardy quickly responded to the tweet by writing that it was one of those moments that battered him physically and emotionally.

"One of the moments that broke me," tweeted Matt Hardy.

One of the moments that broke me. https://t.co/ZSeAonFgCS — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 21, 2021

The deeply personal feud between the brothers had a few more chapters in the following weeks and months, but none reached the greatness of the aforementioned bout.

AEW star Matt Hardy wants to end his career with his brother

Matt Hardy has made it known in the past that he wants to hang up his wrestling boots just the way he started his career, alongside his brother. Fans have also clamored to see the brothers embark on one final nostalgic run before retiring.

Yes, I think so. I feel pretty good about stating we’d both like to end our careers like we started, together as a tag team. https://t.co/4CXjTpzLAG — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 5, 2021

However, it seems like the reunion will be unlikely for the foreseeable future since Jeff Hardy is contractually bound with WWE until 2023, while Matt Hardy is currently thriving in AEW.

Do you want Jeff Hardy to join AEW and team up with his brother? Or would you prefer Matt Hardy to return to WWE and team up with Jeff? Sound off in the comments section.

Head over to SK Wrestling Youtube for exclusive interviews & reviews now.

Edited by Alan John