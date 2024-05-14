Matt Hardy opens up about his rumored heat with CM Punk

Former AEW star Matt Hardy recently addressed his rumored heat with former world champion CM Punk on a podcast. Last year in August, it was reported that Matt Hardy was scheduled for a Collision taping, but CM Punk barred him from the show.

But people close to The Second City Saint denied his involvement. This incident led the wrestling world to believe that the two stars had heat between them.

On the recent episode of The Extreme Life with Matt Hardy, The Sensei of Mattitude discussed the infamous backstage brawl between CM Punk and The Elite. During the conversation, he stated he had no issues with the WWE Superstar. But if he had to choose a side, he would choose The Elite.

"At the end of the day, I don't have a problem with [CM] Punk. I don't agree with how all that went down. But if I'm standing by one party, it would be The [Young] Bucks and The Elite. But at the end of the day, I don't care. I actually saw Ace Steel on TV, and said, 'Hello, yeah, we're all good!' Whatever!'' said Hardy.

He continued:

''I don't have any... life is too f*king short to have any kind of problem or hate with anyone; I'll say that right now. Life is too f*king short; get past it; get past yourself; worry about yourself and what you're doing day to day." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Matt Hardy on Tony Khan wrestling in AEW

Speaking on one of the episodes of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, The Angelic Diablo shared his thoughts on Tony Khan possibly entering the squared circle to settle his beef with The Elite.

The veteran wrestler stated that the AEW head honcho won't wrestle in AEW but will be involved in a non-wrestling role.

"I don't... no, Tony [Khan] won’t wrestle. Tony won’t wrestle, but I think he will be involved outside the ring at some point. He’ll run. He'll do something at some point where he will interact within the context of a wrestling match. That would be my guess!" said Matt Hardy.

Last month, The Young Bucks and Jack Perry attacked Tony Khan on Dynamite and took over AEW. After a few weeks of buildup, a match between Team Elite (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry) and Team AEW (Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler) was made official for Double or Nothing later this month.

