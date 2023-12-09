Matt Hardy reveals why he and Jeff Hardy were absent from AEW Dynamite 

On last week's AEW Dynamite, The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy) teamed up with Brother Zay to take on the Top Flight (Dante and Darius Martin) and Action Andretti in a trios match. The veterans were, however, absent from the November 6, 2023, edition of AEW's weekly show.

During the recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy revealed the reason for missing the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, which emanated from Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The former WWE United States Champion said that Jeff Hardy had issues getting into Canada, and without Jeff, he would also not be required on the show.

"No Matt at Dynamite tonight, and the reason being, it is in Canada, and my brother still has issues getting into Canada right now, and since Jeff wasn’t gonna be there, then I wasn’t going to be needed to be there," Hardy said. [H/t Fightful]

Jeff Hardy has had issues with substance abuse for a long time. The Charismatic Enigma was arrested in June 2022 for Driving Under the Influence, and it was later reported that he would not be able to get into Canada due to the offense.

The Hardys are frustrated with their booking in AEW

Matt and Jeff Hardy are former WWE World Tag Team Champions and are considered one of the best tag teams in professional wrestling. The duo has garnered the respect of fans by giving them many memorable moments through their high-octane performances.

However, the team has not done anything significant recently and lost its sheen since its debut in AEW. Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the 49-year-old expressed frustration over their inconsistent booking by the Jacksonville-based company.

"I mean, I just feel like because we are considered one of the most one of the most iconic tag teams, one of the greatest tag teams of all time, you know with all of our achievements and you know all the ground we’ve broken all the trails, we blazed, I felt like we would be in some sort of circulation where we come in we you know, have some wins here and there, we get some momentum going, then we go into a big issue with a younger guy, and then like, we make this younger guy look good, you know, but we haven’t really got the opportunity to do that. And that’s what I want," Matt Hardy said. [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

