"Fingers crossed, man" - Matt Hardy hopes WWE legend signs with AEW

Matt Hardy, one-half of the legendary tag team The Hardy Boyz, recently spoke about his brother, Jeff potentially joining AEW.

Speaking to Adam's Apple YouTube channel, Matt was asked about a reunion with Jeff and whether he would eventually sign with AEW. In response, Matt was affirmative on the idea and had a two-word response for this possibility.

"Fingers crossed, man!," Matt Hardy replied.

Matt recently stated in a separate interview that he wants to finish his career in AEW and hopes to have one last run alongside his brother, Jeff in the company.

But, as per recent reports, Jeff's current contract with WWE runs until the end of 2022 or possibly into early 2023. His deal could potentially get extended further if The Charismatic Enigma suffers an injury.

Jeff Hardy was featured in a WWE 24/7 Championship segment recently in a moment that did not sit well with many fans. He subsequently faced Damian Priest for the WWE United States Championship on WWE RAW in a losing effort.

Jeff also recently revealed that he wanted to win the Universal Championship before his retirement and that he wished to face Roman Reigns in a dream match. This reqiest drew a response from Paul Heyman, prompting many fans to speculate about this bout.

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy have won Tag Team Championships in multiple promotions

Matt Hardy has won tag team gold with Jeff in more than 10 different companies. They have won tag titles in WWE, IMPACT, and many other promotion. The duo is surely one of the greatest tag teams of all time.

Seeing The Hardy Boyz reunite is an exciting prospect for fans. Moving forward, it will be interesting to see whether Matt keeps wrestling until Jeff's WWE contract runs out so the duo gets to have one final run.

If they do, the two brothers could ultimately win the AEW World Tag Team Championship to firmly cement their place in wrestling history.

