Matt Hardy thinks AEW's newest signing of former WWE Superstar will add "star power" to the roster

Matt Hardy believes that AEW's acquisition of former WWE Superstar Saraya (fka Paige) is a huge boost to the women's locker room.

Saraya has been the talk of the wrestling world since she made her shocking debut at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

After the momentous arrival, the former WWE Divas Champion followed it up with a bold promo last Wednesday about bringing a "revolution" to the women's roster.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt had nothing but utmost praise for the former Paige. The former WWE Superstar added that whatever Saraya's in-ring fate would be, she would still provide "star power" to the AEW women's division.

"A huge contributor in terms of star power for the women's division. If she ends up being physically okay that she can wrestle on a part time basis, or at least physically interact with the other females, it's going to be a huge boost for the division. I mean she was truly one of the cornerstones of the initial women's revolution where women's wrestling started being taken much more seriously on American pro wrestling programming," Hardy detailed. [H/T WrestlingNews]

It will be interesting to see what Saraya will do in the coming days, especially after her verbal altercation with Britt Baker last week in Philadelphia.

WWE Hall of Famer also heaped praise on current AEW star Saraya

Aside from Matt Hardy, Jim Ross also gave props to AEW's newest acquisition, Saraya, on the GrillingJr podcast.

The WWE legend expressed his confidence that the former Paige would eventually get cleared to wrestle. Ross, like Hardy, also stated that the latter was a positive addition to the AEW women's locker room.

"Paige, Saraya, I’m assuming she’s going to be healthy enough to wrestle. I don’t know. I’m assuming she is. So we’ll see. She’s a positive addition if so. So it’s good for the women’s division, I think. She was a good hand and still is a good hand. I’m hoping that she’s healthy enough to go."

Saraya's in-ring status is still in limbo after suffering a neck injury in 2017 that forced her to step away from active competition in 2018. It will only be a matter of time before she gets eventually permitted to wrestle again.

Do you think Saraya will provide a major contribution to the AEW women's division? Sound off in the comments section.

We asked Saraya's parents if we should step into a wrestling ring again here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far