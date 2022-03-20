Matt and Jeff Hardy share a moment with WWE Hall of Famer

Matt & Jeff Hardy had a run-in with WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat as they posted a photo together on social media.

According to Wrestling News, the Hardys went to a wrestling event in the Carolinas area for the first time in three years. Called the Patriotic Wrestling Federation, the event was at Clover High School in Clover, South Carolina.

Guests included Steamboat, Arn & Brock Anderson, Bill Eadie (formerly known as Demolition Ax), Griff Garrison of the Varsity Blondes, and Markus Cross.

Steamboat is having a good time with Matt & Jeff Hardy in the photo. The brothers also made their signature hand gesture.

Matt and Jeff Hardy will team up with Sting and Darby Allin next week on Dynamite

Matt & Jeff Hardy will team up with Sting & Darby Allin on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite. After The Hardys saved Sting & Allin from the Andrade Family Office (AFO), the match got made official.

Afterward, Matt challenged AFO to fight in the ring. The AFO retreated, setting him up to settle for an Eight-Man Texas Tornado Tag Team Match.

Next week on Dynamite, emanating from Austin, Texas, will see Matt & Jeff Hardy and Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Butcher & The Blade and The Private Party.

On last week's AEW Rampage, Darby Allin faced The Butcher. They're no strangers to each other as The Butcher sidelined Darby with an injury.

Towards the end of the match, Butcher swung Darby into the barricade and a steel ladder. The former TNT Champion countered this with a Code Red. Allin sealed the deal with a Coffin Drop from the top turnbuckle to the outside. The Butcher couldn't beat the ten count, enabling Darby to pick up the victory.

