Former WWE Superstar Lana's recent remarks seem to have landed her spouse Miro in hot water with AEW.

Wrestling manager Jim Cornette weighed in on the possible reason behind the Bulgarian star's absence from TV.

The Redeemer last appeared in a meaningful capacity at All Out pay-per-view, which saw him join forces with Sting and Darby Allin to unseat The House of Black.

His sudden truancy left everyone mulling over his status, with Lana publicly stating that fans could see the former Rusev returning to WWE down the road.

Latest reports have suggested that the former TNT Champion rejected creative plans for his return that would have seen him wrestle at the Full Gear pay-per-view.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the veteran speculated on why Miro allegedly refused to do the "job" for his potential return match:

"If I was Tony [Khan], I'd sit down with the guy and say, "Okay! You know, we wanted you to be on TV and beat some people and get some heat on a guy and go to the pay-per-view and do the job with whoever this was. And depending on who it was, I could be offended by the idea or not." Cornette said. If he wanted to do a job for [Orange Cassidy] pockets, I don't blame him for saying f**k you. If it was for Bryan Danielson or whatever, it might be a different story. [From 9:58 onwards]

Cornette also went on to say that Lana's recent comments could halt her husband's return plans to the promotion:

"Then I would see if he had an idea. If he had an idea, and it was in any way palatable to me, I'd try to work it in. Maybe not after f**king Lana's comments but with the situation that has existed so far," he added. [From 10:28 onwards]

What exactly did former WWE Superstar Lana say about Miro?

Lana has been very vocal about her husband Miro's position in AEW.

While speaking on The Mike Wennmacher Show, CJ Perry affirmed that fans hadn't seen the end of the "Rusev Day gimmick" as the couple could head back to their old stomping grounds at some point:

"Rusev Day will never die. It's always going to be around, the kids are gonna wanna sing it, and I'm sure it will make a return in WWE at some point.... Let's be honest, we know that everyone always returns back to WWE at some point," Lana said.

Earlier this year, Miro quashed speculation about his possible WWE return when Triple H took over the creative helm from Vince McMahon. It will be interesting to see if he changes his mind about it if the opportunity comes knocking on his door.

