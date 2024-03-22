Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) reacts after Maryse announces she’s tumor-free

AEW star Mercedes Moné reacted to WWE Superstar Maryse's recent health update.

The CEO made a blockbuster AEW debut on last week's "Big Business" Dynamite in Boston. Since then, she has been the talk of the town and making headlines.

Last month, the former Divas Champion revealed she had rare pre-cancer of ovaries. Many fans and stars wished for her well-being as a sudden unfortunate update shocked everyone.

Recently, she took to Instagram and revealed her tumors were removed, and the tests indicated that she is currently tumor-free.

"As you know, 2 weeks ago I went in to surgery to have my ovaries/uterus/tubes/cervix/omentum removed. I also had staging (removal) of the lymph nodes in my abdomen to see if the disease had spread.Pathology confirmed that it had not which is amazing news! More amazing news is that I am tumor free! The diagnosis did confirm that I had Primary Peritoneal Serous Borderline Tumors with involvement of ovaries/uterus/tubes!" she shared.

Mercedes Moné reacted to the health update and wished the former Divas Champion a speedy recovery.

"Keep healing. you're amazing," the CEO wrote.

Take a look at Mercedes Monés reaction:

Mercedes comments on her recent health update

Vince Russo doesn't think Mercedes Moné will have much impact on AEW

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran claimed Mercedes is not a needle-mover.

"It's literally a hamster on the wheel! Round and round and round. Throw people in. Round and round and round. Come on! What is she gonna do? We have no idea the amount of money he paid her. Is she going to move the needle?" said Vince Russo.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, cracks between Willow Nightingale and the CEO were seen after Willow teased attacking her.

Do you think Mercedes will be able to make a difference in the Jacksonville-based promotion? Let us know by clicking on the discuss button.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Do you think Mercedes Moné will be a needle mover in AEW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion