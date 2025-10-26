  • home icon
  Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) sends a message after huge AEW announcement

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) sends a message after huge AEW announcement

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Oct 26, 2025 03:12 GMT
&quot;12 Belts&quot; Mercedes Mone [Image Credits: Mone
"12 Belts" Mercedes Mone [Image Credits: Mone's X profile]

AEW champion Mercedes Mone will be putting one of her many titles on the line next week. Ahead of their clash, the erstwhile Sasha Banks has sent a message to her opponent, CMLL performer Olympia.

Mercedes Mone made pro-wrestling history over the past week. Last Saturday at WrestleDream 2025, The CEO kept her promise of breaking Ultimo Dragon's legendary record of holding ten championships at the same time by winning her eleventh belt, the Interim ROH Women's World TV Championship, after a hard-earned win over Mina Shirakawa. The very next day, she travelled to Winnipeg, Canada, where she won her 12th title, defeating Jody Threat to become the WPW Women's Champion.

also-read-trending Trending

One day before WrestleDream, on October 17, Mercedes successfully defended another one of her titles, the CMLL World Women's Championship, against Persephone in Arena Mexico. The belt will be up for grabs next week on AEW Collision, where "Ultimo" Mone will be defending it against Olympia. The CMLL performer was in action on the latest edition of the Tony Khan-led company's Saturday-night show, defeating Taya Valkyrie. Later on backstage, the masked luchadora sent a message to Mercedes, promising to unseat her for the CMLL Women's Championship.

"12 Belts" Mone has now responded to Olympia's promo on X/Twitter, writing:

"Thank you for the subtitles @AEW You’re gonna love the taste of Moné 🤑 Olympia!"
Mercedes originally won the CMLL World Women's Title by defeating Zeuxis at Grand Slam Mexico this past June.

Mercedes Mone has another title match scheduled for AEW Full Gear

Last weekend at WrestleDream 2025, Mercedes Mone interrupted Kris Statlander's victory celebration after the latter had retained her Women's World Title against Toni Storm. The Galaxy's Greatest Alien returned the favor soon afterwards by attacking The Boss after her victory over Mina Shirakawa. An incensed Mercedes then reminded Kris of her prior wins over her, and challenged her to an AEW Women's Championship bout set for Full Gear 2025 - a challenge that Stat did not take long to accept.

Match graphic for Kris Statlander vs Mercedes Mone at Full Gear 2025 [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on X]
Match graphic for Kris Statlander vs Mercedes Mone at Full Gear 2025 [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on X]

It remains to be seen if Statlander will pick up her first singles victory over Mercedes Mone next month.

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

