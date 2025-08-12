Mercedes Mone gets rejected by former WWE star for a major reason

AEW champion Mercedes Mone is seemingly interested in pursuing a former WWE superstar's newly won title. The latter, Priscilla Kelly (fka Gigi Dolin), does not appear interested in locking horns with The CEO, however.

Ad

Mercedes Mone's undefeated singles streak in AEW came to a shocking end at All In: Texas, where she failed to dethrone Toni Storm to become the new AEW Women's World Champion. The erstwhile Sasha Banks bounced back soon after, however, successfully retaining her RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship and acquiring two new titles - the PTW and Bestya Women's Championships - days later.

"Eight Belts" Mone is always looking to add more gold to her collection. Recently on X/Twitter, The (former) Boss seemingly set her sights on Priscilla Kelly's newly won ACW Fire Women's Championship, a title she won by defeating Riley Krowe and Nahir Robles in a three-way match at ACW Burnie Beatdown. The former WWE NXT superstar was quick to respond to Mercedes' interest, although she appeared to turn down a potential challenge from the latter.

Ad

Trending

"No," Kelly wrote.

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

Check out a screenshot of the ex-WWE star's post BELOW:

Priscilla Kelly (fka Gigi Dolin) seemingly has no interest in facing Mercedes Mone [Source : X/Twitter]

Kelly, who used to wrestle as Gigi Dolin in WWE, was released by the sports entertainment juggernaut this past May. Since then, the former Toxic Attraction member has returned to competing in the indies, appearing in promotions such as GCW, The Wrestling Revolver, House of Glory, and Adrenaline Championship Wrestling.

Ad

Mercedes Mone seemingly aligned with a former WWE superstar last week on AEW Dynamite

The August 6 episode of AEW Dynamite aired a four-way match between Queen Aminata, Skye Blue, Billie Starkz, and Alex Windsor, the winner of which was set to receive a spot in another four-way contest over Mercedes Mone's TBS Championship at Forbidden Door 2025. It was Windsor who ultimately managed to secure the victory by pinning Starkz.

Ad

Afterwards, The CEO came out herself and stepped up to the Englishwoman in the ring. Windsor's ally, AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm, joined her friend in the squared circle to watch her back, but she was laid out by a surprise attack from Athena, which in turn allowed Mercedes to take out Windsor. Despite their rivalry earlier this year, Mone and The Fallen Goddess seemingly formed a truce, at least for the time being.

Ad

Mercedes Mone and Athena from AEW Dynamite last week [Source: AEW's YouTube channel]

While Mercedes will be defending her TBS Title against Windsor and two other competitors from CMLL and Stardom, respectively, Athena will be challenging The Timeless One for her AEW Women's World Championship at Forbidden Door.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!