Michael Cole namedrops major AEW star's signature move on WWE SmackDown

Last night was the finals of The SmackDown World Cup on Fox. The match was between Ricochet, representing the United States of America, and Santos Escobar of Legado Del Fantasma, representing Mexico. During the match, Michael Cole name-dropped one of Chris Jericho's signature maneuvers, The Lion Tamer submission hold.

Chris Jericho has had a long and illustrious career. During his run, he has used a plethora of moves. He has used The Code Breaker (A Double-knee Jawbreaker), the Judas Effect (A Reverse Spinning Elbow), The Lionsault (A Springboard Diving Moonsault), The Walls of Jericho (The Boston Crab), and The Lion Tamer (a modified version of The Boston Crab).

During last night's SmackDown World Cup final, Santos Escobar tried to earn the victory by locking in a modified version of The Boston Crab, and Michael Cole called it the Lion Tamer. Ricochet managed to escape the hold, and the two wrestlers continued to match.

This was the main event of the night. After a hard-fought battle, Ricochet overcame the odds and won the inaugural edition of the SmackDown World Cup. He will now head on to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental match.

Just like on SmackDown, another Chris Jericho signature move was mentioned on WWE RAW

As mentioned earlier, the ROH World Champion has had a lot of signature moves throughout his wrestling career. Two of those moves were The Lionsault and The Lion Tamer.

The Ocho used these two frequently during his time at WCW, where he portrayed The Lion Heart gimmick.

During this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Candice LeRae made her return to the show after a five-week hiatus and had a match against Dakota Kai. In the match, Candice attempted to hit a Springboard Moonsault on Kai, but the latter managed to roll it out of the way.

"Nobody home for The Lionsault," Corey Graves said. [H/T Sportskeeda]

Jericho is currently part of AEW but is still honoring his time in WWE as he plays the gimmick of a 'Sports Entertainer' in Tony Khan's promotion.

Do you think the commentators namedropping Chris Jericho's signature moves specifically is intentional? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

