MJF posts photoshopped picture with his wife just a few days after getting married; sends a one-word message

By Karan Raj
Published Sep 09, 2025 15:25 GMT
MJF after sabotaging Mark Briscoe on Collision [Image from AEW
MJF after sabotaging Mark Briscoe on Collision [Image from AEW's YouTube]

MJF has once again set fans talking by posting a photoshopped image of his wife online with a single yet impactful message.

Ad

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is one of the most prominent stars on the AEW roster, not just because of his in-ring ability but also because of his entertaining heel gimmick that he has maintained for most of his time in Tony Khan's promotion. Last Friday, the Salt of the Earth married his long-term girlfriend, Alicia Atout, and soon images from their ceremony began circulating online. Today, MJF shared another photo from their marriage ceremony, but with a twist.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Taking to Instagram, Friedman posted a photo of himself and wife Atout, but with her face humorously photoshopped and replaced by the AEW World Title, a championship the Wolf of Wrestling has been chasing for months and recently competed for at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Along with the photo, Friedman shared a one-word message that summed up his intentions.

"Soon," MJF wrote.
Ad

Wrestling veteran Konnan says AEW outbid WWE for MJF

In a recent edition of his K100 podcast, pro wrestling veteran Konnan stated that the Salt of the Earth had a deal on the table from WWE, but Tony Khan managed to outbid it for his services.

"He had good value to go to the WWE. They were probably going to pay him good money to come there, and Tony outbid them, right? If he's a stock, do you think his stock price is going to be even bigger than it is? I don’t know, because he’s young, and you could still do cool s*** with him. And he still has charisma, and he can still rock the microphone," Konnan said.

Friedman is a key player in AEW and appears regularly on programming. It remains to be seen if we'll ever see the Wolf of Wrestling in a WWE ring.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Karan Raj
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications