MJF posts photoshopped picture with his wife just a few days after getting married; sends a one-word message

MJF has once again set fans talking by posting a photoshopped image of his wife online with a single yet impactful message.Maxwell Jacob Friedman is one of the most prominent stars on the AEW roster, not just because of his in-ring ability but also because of his entertaining heel gimmick that he has maintained for most of his time in Tony Khan's promotion. Last Friday, the Salt of the Earth married his long-term girlfriend, Alicia Atout, and soon images from their ceremony began circulating online. Today, MJF shared another photo from their marriage ceremony, but with a twist.Taking to Instagram, Friedman posted a photo of himself and wife Atout, but with her face humorously photoshopped and replaced by the AEW World Title, a championship the Wolf of Wrestling has been chasing for months and recently competed for at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Along with the photo, Friedman shared a one-word message that summed up his intentions.&quot;Soon,&quot; MJF wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWrestling veteran Konnan says AEW outbid WWE for MJFIn a recent edition of his K100 podcast, pro wrestling veteran Konnan stated that the Salt of the Earth had a deal on the table from WWE, but Tony Khan managed to outbid it for his services.&quot;He had good value to go to the WWE. They were probably going to pay him good money to come there, and Tony outbid them, right? If he's a stock, do you think his stock price is going to be even bigger than it is? I don’t know, because he’s young, and you could still do cool s*** with him. And he still has charisma, and he can still rock the microphone,&quot; Konnan said.Friedman is a key player in AEW and appears regularly on programming. It remains to be seen if we'll ever see the Wolf of Wrestling in a WWE ring.