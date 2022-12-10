MJF sends UFC fighter a warning ahead of major MMA event

MJF is known for his brash approach, as he never holds back from sharing his thoughts on various stars and situations. Last month, he was involved in a heated online feud with UFC fighters Paddy Pimblett and Conor McGregor. The AEW World Champion recently announced his attendance at the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view event and sent Pimblett a warning to steer clear of him.

The 26-year-old called out Paddy Pimblett when it was announced that AEW would do a tour in Europe. Additionally, The Notorious called MJF a 'clown' before the two threw a couple of heated tweets at each other.

A couple of weeks ago, the champion introduced the wrestling world to his new and modified title belt on Dynamite. During the segment, he donned McGregor's iconic F**k You suit, replaced with the words 'Better Than You.'

MJF recently took to Instagram to confirm his attendance at the UFC event and warned the 27-year-old fighter to "stay far away."

"The world champ is coming to @ufc if I'm @theufcbaddy I'd be staying far away," the world champ wrote on his Instagram story.

Check it out below:

MJF sent Paddy Pimblett a warning on his Instagram story

MJF is hell-bent on confronting the UFC fighters

It is not uncommon for AEW stars to have crossover celebrity feuds from outside the promotion. A couple of years ago, Shaquille O'Neal competed in a tag team match with Jade Cargill by his side.

Following his Instagram story, the AEW star responded to a fan on Twitter that he was determined to step up to Paddy Pimblett and Conor McGregor if it came down to it:

"I’m gonna embarrass your boy if he steps to me and prove MMA guys are nothing but a bunch of empty headed prima donnas that wouldn’t last two seconds in my world @AEW," Maxwell wrote.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF twitter.com/daredevilmma/s… 𝗗𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗹🩸 @DaredevilMMA @MMAFighting To do what lmfao? What are you going to do? You’re not a real fighter, the UFC isn’t letting Paddy go over to AEW, what’s the point @MMAFighting To do what lmfao? What are you going to do? You’re not a real fighter, the UFC isn’t letting Paddy go over to AEW, what’s the point I’m gonna embarrass your boy if he steps to me and prove MMA guys are nothing but a bunch of empty headed prima donnas that wouldn’t last two seconds in my world @AEW I’m gonna embarrass your boy if he steps to me and prove MMA guys are nothing but a bunch of empty headed prima donnas that wouldn’t last two seconds in my world @AEW twitter.com/daredevilmma/s…

The self-proclaimed Devil is set to defend his championship against Ricky Starks at the Winter is Coming special event. This will be his first title defense since winning the championship at Full Gear.

Would you like to see the AEW World Champion take on Conor McGregor or Paddy Pimblett? Sound off in the comments.

